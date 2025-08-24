  • Sunday, 24th August, 2025

Angry Atalanta Fans Turn Against Ademola Lookman

A talanta fans are so furious at Ademola Lookman with some even suggesting that it would be better to be relegated to Serie B than to play the Super Eagles star.

This has led to his new nickname of Guipiman, a street cleaner.

Various banners by the fans have not hidden their disappointment towards Ademola Lookman for making the attempt to force his exit from Bergamo through this summer transfer. 

The fans detest Lookman’s interest to transfer to their  local rivals Inter Milan.

“The shirt must be honoured. Another piece of bullshit will not be tolerated,” warned the banner by the Curva Nord 1907fans, clearly referring to the transfer saga involving the Nigerian star.

The Vecchia Guardiawere even more damning in their condemnation of ‘Mola’.

