An Artist and the Paradox of Freedom

Yinka Olatunbosun

B

etween Lagos and London, Mofoluso Eludire carries a double rhythm—the restless pulse of Africa’s major art hub and the measured hum of Britain’s cultural scene. Out of this tension, the Gambia-born artist has fashioned a practice that is both urgent and meditative, deeply rooted in lived experience yet stretching toward the universal. Since graduating in fine and applied arts from Obafemi Awolowo University in 2018, she has grown from a promising student of form into a painter whose canvases hum with questions about freedom, belonging, and the fragile architecture of identity.

Working primarily with acrylics, Eludire’s art resists easy categorisation. It dwells in the subtle interstices of the human condition: the search for self-acceptance, the inheritance of unspoken burdens, the delicate negotiations between what binds humans and what might set them free. Her recent collection, Restraint, crystallises this inquiry. More than a suite of paintings, it feels like a mirror held up to the soul’s contradictions—where yearning collides with fear, and where the promise of freedom is shadowed by the terror of what liberation demands.

Restraint unfurls as a meditation on the unseen shackles individuals wear: internalised doubts, inherited expectations, self-wrought cages. Its portraits and symbolic gestures evoke the paradox of clinging to the very limits that hold them back, even as they ache to break away. The series does not offer answers so much as it lingers in the questions, letting viewers confront the quiet violence of their own entanglements.

At the heart of the collection lies “Waiting for Nirvana”, a work that feels less painted than breathed into being. Composed in textured white, it is at once stark and luminous, a study in suspension. Here, Eludire charts the quiet terrain of waiting—the stillness before transformation, the pause before clarity, the silence before awakening. It does not promise arrival at a final destination but gestures instead toward a state of becoming, where the noise of the world subsides and the self settles into wholeness. “Waiting for Nirvana” is less an image than an invocation: a whisper of transcendence, of freedom found not in escape but in stillness.

Eludire’s canvases are also steeped in cultural narratives, particularly those that contour the lives of women and the intimate dramas of family life. In “Same Vine”, she turns her gaze to the delicate choreography of sibling connection. Two figures, bound by kinship, stand in quiet relation—a meditation on interdependence and the unexpected ways strength passes from one to another. It is a tender study of familial love, but also of its shadows: vulnerability, unspoken restraint, the constant tug between individuality and belonging. Like much of Eludire’s work, “Same Vine” distills a universal resonance from private memory, reminding the viewers of the invisible threads that hold human relationships together.

Beyond the studio, Eludire has etched her presence on both local and international stages. Her works, suffused with emotional clarity and bold aesthetics, have appeared in solo and group exhibitions across Lagos’s leading galleries. In 2024, she extended her practice into social engagement, volunteering with the Museum of Homelessness in the UK and with Slum to Art, a CNN-organised Freedom Day project in Lagos.

Mofoluso Eludire paints not simply to represent, but to reveal—to prise open the hidden interiors of the human condition and let her audience glimpse the paradoxes humans carry within. In her canvases, restraint is not merely a theme but a mirror: one that reflects back the individuals’ struggles, their yearnings, and the quiet hope that wholeness might be found in the very spaces where they pause, wait, and finally let go.