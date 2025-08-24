Air Peace Strengthens Its Position as Biggest Operator, Receives Fourth Boeing B777 for International Operations

Chinedu Eze

As part of its efforts to deepen its international expansion plans, Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has received its fourth Boeing B777 aircraft, strengthening its position as West and Central Africa’s biggest operator in terms of fleet.

The wide-body aircraft, Boeing B777-200 ER, bearing registration 5N-CEG, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, over the weekend from Teruel, Spain.

The aircraft was welcomed with a traditional water-cannon salute and a rousing reception led by the airline’s Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema; Executive Director, Obinna Onyema; Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide; alongside members of Air Peace’s management team.

Speaking with journalists, the airline’s spokesperson, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, noted that the arrival of the state-of-the-art aircraft aligned with Air Peace’s vision of global connectivity.

Configured with a total of 312 seats, including 26 luxurious business class seats and 286 economy class seats, the aircraft offers a blend of comfort and modern amenities.

The Business Class cabin features private, ambient seating with advanced in-flight comfort, while Economy passengers will enjoy spacious legroom and refined service.

During a media tour of the aircraft, Dr. Onyema described the acquisition as a pivotal milestone in the airline’s growth trajectory, emphasising that it represents a decisive step in Air Peace’s expansion strategy.

He announced that the newly acquired aircraft would be deployed in the next two months for the inaugural long-haul flights from Abuja to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

He revealed further plans to include: Opening new routes into key European cities, and South America, particularly direct flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil, as well as the Caribbean, building on the airline’s ground-breaking operations in Antigua and Barbuda, as well as St. Kitts and Nevis.

Onyema reiterated the airline’s commitment to offer Nigerians fair and affordable access to international travel while curbing the high fares long endured by passengers on foreign carriers.

He also stressed the urgent need for an efficient hub system in Nigeria to enhance both regional and international connectivity.

The Air Peace chairman expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support of indigenous airlines through policies that created an enabling environment for growth.

He equally commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), for implementing inclusive measures that positioned Nigerian carriers to compete effectively on the global stage