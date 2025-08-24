Adetola, UK-based Music Minister Leads Praise in Bethel Concert in Abuja

Praise in Bethel, a non-profit organization is set to organize a musical concert in Abuja, the Nigeria Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Led by Mrs. Adetola Bademosi-Adanikin, a United Kingdom (UK) based former journalist and former Tribune reporter, the programme, themed: “Sweet Smelling Savour” would hold at the ATW Studios on Sunday, August 31st.

The convener, Adetola disclosed in a statement at the weekend, in Abuja that the faith-based music concert is designed to unite people of diverse faiths, with the central goal of winning souls for Christ while promoting harmony, love, and unity.

The United Kingdom–based gospel minstrel described the event as “an interdenominational gathering that promises to be a Spirit-led experience, aimed at fostering spiritual growth and bringing together both believers and seekers in an atmosphere of heartfelt praise, worship, and the Word of God.

She noted that participants would also have the opportunity to network and connect with like-minded individuals, all with the shared goal of advancing the gospel.

The event would feature powerful ministration in songs and worship by anointed ministers of God, including Minister Psalmos, Lekegospel, Tee Worship, Emmy Sax, Adetola, and several others.

Speaking about the programme, the organisers highlighted that the aim of the gathering is not only to uplift souls but also to create an avenue for evangelism and spiritual renewal within the community.

“We believe this is more than an event – it is a divine appointment for lives to be transformed in the presence of God,” she stated.

Attendance is open to all, and participants are encouraged to come with hearts prepared to encounter God through dynamic worship and fellowship.