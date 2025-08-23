Warsaw Chapter of NALT Pays Common Entrance Fees for Pupils

.Donates desks, writing materials

In a bid to promote education and community development, Warsaw Chapter of National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT) has paid for the Common Entrance Examination fees for selected primary school pupils.

The chapter also donated books, writing materials and desks to the students of Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi Primary School, Itedo, Lagos.

NALT Club is a non-profit men’s organisation formed to strengthen and improve communities through pursuing social justice and fair play, by advocating for all people, regardless of background and promoting equity, accountability and stability in leadership, governance and public service.

The club during the educational outreach also carried out a clean-up exercise, which included the evacuation of the school’s soakaway and clearing of refuse around the premises.

Speaking at the outreach, President of the club, Stanley Nnaemeka, said the initiative was part of the group’s mission to give back to society through self-funded interventions.

“This is not for selfish gain. We are not doing this because life is perfect for us. We are young men from different walks of life who came together to contribute our quota to society and see how we can alleviate suffering in our country. We donated desks, writing materials, and ensured the school’s soakaway and waste were cleared. It’s our way of making a difference,” he said.

Nnaemeka added that nine outstanding pupils were identified and their Common Entrance Examination fees paid in full by the association.

“These children were selected based on their performance. Their brilliance earned them full sponsorship for their upcoming exams,” he noted.

He urged pupils to stay focused on their education and called on other non-profit organisations to emulate NALT’s example.

“Education brings wisdom and freedom. With collective effort, even one naira from each person can make real impact. NGOs should stop waiting for billions—start small, and you can still change lives,” he said.

The headteacher of the school, Margret Ukachi, expressed appreciation to the group, describing the visit as timely and impactful.

“I’m very, very happy. Some of our pupils are preparing for exams, but they don’t even have exercise books or pens. What this club has done has put smiles on their faces. The children they paid for are those whose parents cannot afford the Common Entrance fees. Their parents will be very happy. We are grateful,” she said.

The Baale of Itedo Land, Chief Ogunyemi John, lauded the association for reaching out to the community in a “way that touched both educational and environmental needs.”

He said, “Donating desks and books, paying for children’s exams, and cleaning the school, these are things that show true community spirit. But we are like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more. We hope they will come again, not just to support the school but also look into other pressing needs of the wider community. They have started something good and we encourage them not to stop here.”