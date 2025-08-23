Tinubu to Nigerians in Diaspora: Return Home, Nigeria on the Rise Again

Boluwatife Enome

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians in the Diaspora not to “stay away” from home, declaring that Nigeria is on the rise again under his leadership and needs the contributions of its citizens abroad to drive development.

Speaking on Thursday at Kahala Hotel and Resort, Yokohama, Japan, during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), the President said his administration is committed to creating an environment where all citizens can thrive.

“I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home,” Tinubu said. “Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away; it’s a fundamental right of the individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?”

The President stressed that national development cannot be left to government alone, but must be a shared responsibility between citizens at home and those abroad.

“If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be,” he warned, urging Nigerians abroad to remain ambassadors of the country and project a positive image in their engagements.

Tinubu reminded his audience that true citizenship goes beyond holding a Nigerian passport. “It is about character and commitment to the nation’s progress,” he said, adding that negative portrayals of Nigeria discourage investment and partnerships needed for growth.

Highlighting reforms, the President pointed to improved passport issuance processes, stabilised economic fundamentals, and investments in healthcare to reverse medical tourism. He also said government programmes were expanding opportunities for businesses, attracting investment, and boosting the stock market.

“Leadership is about thinking and doing — blending visionary ideas with practical actions to drive stability, unity, and growth,” he said. “Nigeria is on the rise again.”

Members of the Nigerian community in Japan, including professionals, entrepreneurs, and students, pledged their support for the administration’s reforms and expressed readiness to explore ways of contributing to Nigeria’s transformation.

Mr. Emeka Ebogota, President of the Nigerian Union in Japan, thanked Tinubu for engaging directly with them and affirmed the Union’s support for the government’s efforts to reposition the country.

Also in attendance were top government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of Budget, Atiku Bagudu; and Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, alongside private sector leaders.