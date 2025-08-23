  • Saturday, 23rd August, 2025

Sanwo-Olu Tours MLM Agro Food, Commends Origin Tech Group

Sunday Okobi

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday commended Origin Tech Group on the over 90 per cent completion of the facility, with finishing works now ongoing, which he said would aid the state’s food security programme.

The governor made the commendation alongside his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group, Prince Samuel Jospeh Samuel, when they toured the mid-Level Agro Food Hub under construction at Abijo in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This hub, built on 23, 000 square metres of land, will provide storage facilities, trading floors, and parking, helping residents in this corridor to access fresh food more easily. It is a part of our broader plan to decentralise food distribution across Lagos.”

Prince Samuel, who is the technical partner for the development of the project, said similar hubs are underway in Agege, Lagos Island, Oregun, and Ikorodu, which have reached various completion stages. “While plans have already been put in place for more of such hubs in Epe and Badagry all of which will connect to the main logistics hub in Ketu-Ereyun, which will serve as the backbone of the food distribution network.”

This facility tour is coming on the heels of the recently launched ‘500 billion Produce for Lagos’ project, which is key to Lagos State’s food sovereignty agenda and aligns with both the Lagos Agricultural Roadmap launched in 2021, as well as the Produce for Lagos Initiative. 

