Owe No Allegiance to Godfathers, Idols, Ohuabunwa Tells Politicians

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The immediate past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria(PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has warned politicians against owing allegiance to godfathers and idols.



He said that elected and appointed political office holders clinging to such allegiance had always ended up with woeful performances in governance, noting that many past state governors left such dismal records.



Speaking at the state banquet organised by the Abia State Government to mark his 75th birthday anniversary at the International Conference Centre Umuahia, Ohuabunwa said that political leaders should drop baggage of godfathers in order to serve.





“A lot of things that kill politicians and make them unable to perform are their godfathers, or when they vow to shrines, and to their gods and goddesses, who will suck the money. They have to keep sacrificing for them, whether they are men, spirit, or idols,” he said.



The former presidential aspirant stressed the need for emergence of a new breed of political leaders, free from the constraints of godfatherism and its drawbacks to good governance.



He cited the laudable performances of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and his counterpart in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, saying that they have no godfathers breathing down their necks hence their sterling achievements within two years.



Ohuabunwa lashed out at the opponents of Otti, who have been raising issues on the management of state resources by his administration, saying that the Abia chief executive is above board.



“Alex Otti has no need to steal government money; he was very wealthy before he became governor. So what is he stealing government money for?,” he queried the opposition.



Ohuabunwa, who is a former Managing Director/CEO of Pfizer Nigeria Plc, also looked into the current political climate in Nigeria and concluded that “real transformation” in Nigeria’s leadership style was no way in sight.



He said that expected change in the way Nigeria is being led would commence in 2031 after the present dispensation due to the shifting political currents.



According to him, the political game for 2027 has already started and it’s still uncertain if the present system of things could be swept away in the 2027 general election.



“I’m afraid,” he said. “I don’t know whether we can change the system by 2027. This is because the 2027 game has started already. We should be looking at 2031 to change the narrative.”



The celebrant attributed his success story in life to God’s guidance, grace and inspiration, urging friends and well-wishers to embrace the Almighty in their lives.



His new book titled, ‘Driven by Revelation & Inspiration – My Journey through the 2023 Nigeria’s Presidential Aspiration and Matters Arising’, which was launched during the birthday celebration.



Ohuabunwa explained that the new book was a reflection on his political journey driven by a divine call to action despite his initial self-doubt, before diving into the murky waters of Nigeria politics, seeking the presidential ticket of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



“I decided to declare that I wanted to run for the office of the President of Nigeria. I was doubting myself; but a force kept driving me,” he said, adding that the book exposed deep-rooted rot within the nation’s political system.



He stated that Nigeria’s political system victimises the country by preventing suitable individuals from taking on leadership roles.



Governor Otti had earlier in his address eulogised Ohuabunwa for what he represents, stating that his administration identifies and honours meritorious people as against mediocres.



He described the celebrant as one of Nigeria’s best patriots who has contributed immensely to national development hence Ohuabunwa is worth celebrating.



“We are celebrating one of the best that this country has produced, and that’s Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa,” Otti said, adding that he has continued to make a positive impact on the nation and beyond.