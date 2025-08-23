Nigeria, Korea Strengthen Cultural Ties through Film

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has bridged the cultural gap with Nigeria by hosting the 13th Korean Film Festival in Abuja from August 21 to 23, 2025.

The festival is aimed to foster mutual understanding and strengthen cultural ties through the universal language of cinema.

The three-day event showcased a selection of remarkable Korean films, offering Nigerian audiences a unique window into Korean society, values, and dreams, beyond just entertainment.

Director of the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria, Mr. Jeon Juho, emphasised the festival’s role in strengthening Nigeria-Korea cultural ties.

He highlighted that the event is not merely about film screenings but about fostering deeper connections between the two nations.

“This festival isn’t just about watching movies. It is about building bridges between Nigeria and Korea, between culture and community, through the powerful medium of films,” Jeon stated.

He further elaborated on the festival’s offerings, noting that: “We will showcase live Korean remarkable films, each offering a unique window into the heart of Korean society, each value, each struggle, each dream.”

These narratives, he explained, transcend linguistic and geographical boundaries, connecting audiences through shared human experiences.

The Permanent Secretary for Creative Economy, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, represented by Samuel Okpevo, highlighted the festival’s role in strengthening Nigeria-Korea cultural relations.

“This event highlights shared cultural ties and affinities and also the dance can foster people-to-people connections,” Muhammad stated.

He encouraged attendees to engage with the festival’s offerings, emphasising its potential to inspire Nigerian artists and filmmakers. “Ladies and gentlemen are hereby enjoying us to key into this event, the Korean Cultural Festival history and values which can inspire Nigerian artists and filmmakers,” he urged.

Muhammad also expressed appreciation to the organisers for their efforts in promoting cross-cultural understanding.

“As I conclude, I encourage all the guests to enjoy the festival, learn from each other, and forge meaningful connections. Together we can promote cross-cultural understanding and cooperation. I wish to thank the organisers of this great event for building a successful event of this magnitude, solidifying cultural ties between both countries.”

He acknowledged the significance of cultural events like the Korean Film Festival in enhancing bilateral ties.

“Let me also at this junction refer to this event for strengthening cultural ties between both countries, Nigeria and the Korean people,” Muhammad stated.

Chairman of the Nigerian Film Festival Association (NFFA), Uche Agbo, commended the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) for its efforts in promoting cultural exchange through cinema.

“What is being done today here is very significant and to me worthy of emulation,” Agbo remarked.

“I believe and I hope all the cultural centres that are present here or that are represented can replicate such because it offers us as filmmakers an opportunity to tap into the world of cinema of the country that is being projected.”

He further encouraged other embassies to organise similar events, stating, “I will encourage more of this from various other embassies if I may put it that way.”

Expressing the NFFA’s willingness to collaborate, Agbo added, “The Nigerian Film Festival Association as an umbrella body representing the entire film festivals in the country will want to further engage on how we can promote what we are doing here today and we are more than willing to cooperate in that regard.”