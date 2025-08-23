Ekong, Iwobi, Osimhen, 28 Others in Provisional 

List of 31 for Rwanda, South Africa Showdown

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle has selected team captain William Ekong, first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses in a provisional list of 31 for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

There are also youthful goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi, midfielders Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Sadiq Umar and Nathan Tella.

Young defender Benjamin Fredericks, rearguard mates Felix Agu and Igoh Ogbu, midfielder Christantus Uche and forward, Cyriel Dessers, who impressed at the 2025 Unity Cup Tournament that Nigeria won in London in the summer, are also invited, with returns for goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo, defender Chidozie Awaziem and forward Terem Moffi.

Fourth-placed Nigeria take on Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, September 6, in a Matchday 7 encounter, before flying to Bloemfontein to confront South Africa in a potentially-explosive Matchday 8 encounter on Tuesday, September 9.

Nigeria’s camp for the two crucial matches will open in Uyo on Monday, September 1.

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali; Amas Obasogie; Adeleye Adebayo; Ebenezer Harcourt.

Defenders: William Ekong; Calvin Bassey; Olaoluwa Aina; Bright Osayi-Samuel; Bruno Onyemaechi; Igoh Ogbu; Chidozie Awaziem; Felix Agu; Benjamin Fredericks.

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi; Frank Onyeka; Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi; Wilfred Ndidi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Raphael Onyedika; Christantus Uche’

Forwards: Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen; Simon Moses; Victor Boniface; Cyriel Dessers; Sadiq Umar; Nathan Tella; Tolu Arokodare; Terem Moffi; Adams Akor.