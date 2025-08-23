Dikko to Declare Asaba 2025 9th NYG Open

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Asaba 2025 National Youth Games (NYG) has lined up top music stars and traditional dancers to entertain athletes and spectators at the opening ceremony of the Games holding at the Stephen Keshi Stadium this week.

The Games, which is in its 9th edition, is expected to be declared open by chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Delta is hosting the NYG for the third time in a row, after Kwara State hosted it five times. This 9th edition will run from August 26 to September 6 in Asaba

As at yesterday, the actual number of athletes and officials for the Games was yet to be made public, however, according to a member of the LOC, Festus Ohwojero, the number is likely to surpass the contingents that attended the last edition

“We are waiting for the Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) to determine the actual number of athletes and officials later today (yesterday),” he said. “But from the information we are getting from the various states, the number is expected to be higher than what we had at the 8th edition because more states are identifying with the Games, and they have seen the need to build solid foundation for sports at the youth level.

Ohwojero revealed that Dikko is expected to declare the Games open on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, just as he disclosed that all the facilities needed for the Games had been put in place

“Our Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed that the LOC must give Nigerian youths a befitting Games. From the hostel arrangement to feeding, transportation and the opening ceremony, we are working hard to ensure that everything go smoothly,” Ohwojero stated.

Meanwhile, Team Delta is expected to release its official contingent for the Games this weekend. The team, with over 600 athletes, had been in camp at St. Brigid’s School hostel, Asaba, Delta Sports Commission hostel as well as the Hockey hostel located at Okpanam.