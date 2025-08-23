Alliance for Youth Reaches 25,000 Young Nigerians

The Alliance for Youth Nigeria is celebrating four years of impact, marking the transformation of over 25,000 young Nigerians who are now gainfully employed through skills development, entrepreneurship support, and other employment opportunities.

Also, MAGGI, the iconic seasoning brand from Nestlé, has once again reinforced its commitment to women and communities in Nigeria by sponsoring the 2025 August Meeting across five South-sastern states. This year’s edition reached more than 8,100 women across 18 locations throughout August, providing nutrition education, culinary demonstrations, and engaging conversations on family well-being and economic empowerment.

These were contained in two separate statements by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Toju Egbebi.

Founded by Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, and U-Connect HR Limited, the Alliance is supported by key stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Youth, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, and Activate Success International. Together, they share a bold vision: equipping 250,000 young Nigerians with vital employability and entrepreneurial skills by 2030.

This year, 585 young people participated in the Alliance’s flagship Vocational Skills Training programme in Jos, Plateau State, gaining practical skills in beauty care, video editing, solar panel installation, and web design.

High performers across the various skill tracks received start-up kits and seed capital, enabling them to immediately put their new skills into practice. Participants also showcased their capabilities in real-time projects, demonstrating the direct, tangible benefits of the training.

Highlighting the private sector’s commitment to youth empowerment, Shakiru Lawal, Country Human Resource Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, said, “As a proud member of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria, Nestlé Nigeria is committed to the shared vision of empowering young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive. Together with other like-minded partners, we are creating pathways to employment, building careers, and nurturing the next generation of leaders who will shape a better future for our nation.”

Representing the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, Stephanie Iwunze, speaking on behalf of CEO/ED Naomi Nwokolo, emphasised the global dimension of the challenge, “The youth constitute a vital segment of Nigeria’s predominantly young population. Now more than ever, it is imperative to invest in this generation, especially as rapid technological advancements reshape the global landscape. Without deliberate and focused action, Nigeria risks falling further behind, widening the gap in keeping pace with global progress.”

From the government’s perspective, Mrs. Deborah Simon Pitmang, Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth, applauded the initiative and called for sustained collaboration.

Pitmang said, “Any alliance that focuses on developing young people’s skills is not only building individuals, but also building the nation. Youth make up a vital segment of Nigeria’s population, and the urgent need to invest in their skills cannot be overstated, especially in the face of rapid technological advancements. Without deliberate action, Nigeria risks widening the gap in keeping pace with global progress. The truth remains: the higher the skills, the higher the gains. We commend the Alliance for Youth Nigeria for sustaining its efforts and keeping pace for the future generations through skills development.”

Adding the perspective of employability experts, Olamide Adeyeye, Country Head of Programmes, Jobberman Nigeria, reinforced the need for targeted youth development.



“With over 70 per cent of our population being youth, we know that there can be no socioeconomic transformation in Nigeria without the meaningful development of young people. This is why, Jobberman, as a member of the alliance are supporting millions to be upskilled and supported to transition into meaningful work,” she said

Since its inception, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria has reached over 25,000 young people nationwide through vocational training, entrepreneurship support, and employability programs, with every participant securing employment or successfully launching a business.

Looking ahead, the Alliance remains committed to deepening its impact by expanding training opportunities, fostering stronger public-private partnerships, and innovating programs that respond to the fast-changing realities of the Nigerian job market.

Meanwhile, the August Meeting is a decades-old tradition that unites Igbo women, both at home and abroad, to deliberate on family, social, and community development. By partnering with this powerful platform, MAGGI is deepening its connection with women, who remain at the heart

of its brand purpose. The brand curated experiential events to equip women with practical knowledge and tools to make healthier food choices and to foster stronger, more resilient communities.

Speaking at the event, Funmi Osineye, MAGGI Category Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, said: “MAGGI has supported the August Meeting for several years, but this celebration comes at a time when women empowerment, food security, and community resilience are more critical than ever. Beyond our products, this partnership allows us to provide women with fresh nutrition insights, new skills, and entrepreneurial support that strengthen families and uplift communities. This edition is not just about continuity, it is about honouring heritage and recognising the women who shape our society every day.”

For MAGGI, the August Meeting is more than a cultural celebration; it is an opportunity to reinforce its long-standing bond with Nigerian families. Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, emphasised.

According to Uwadoka, “We are proud to support this cherished custom that celebrates the contributions that women make to the socio-economic development of their communities. Partnering with the August Meeting allows us to honour women for the difference they make every day, while demonstrating our commitment to building stronger families and stronger communities.”

This year’s edition of MAGGI August Meeting shone a spotlight on exemplary women leaders and rising stars in the community, who were specially recognised with awards for their remarkable contributions.

The brand brought in Nollywood favorites: Ngozi Nwosu, Blessing Obasi, and Uzo Osimkpa to add vibrancy and cultural flavour to the celebrations. They delighted participants with their presence, embodying the beauty, strength, and creativity of the Igbo woman.

Reflecting on her experience, Uzo Osimkpa shared: “Growing up, I witnessed the significance of the August Meeting in Igbo culture. For my mother, it wasn’t just a tradition; it was a duty. Every year, she travelled back home to join other women in shaping community progress. To be a part of Maggi August Meeting is more than participation; it is a privilege, a way to honour my mother’s legacy, and a testament to the enduring strength of Igbo womanhood.”

The impact of the MAGGI August Meeting was deeply felt by women in attendance. One participant expressed: “I cannot remember the last time the values and importance of our beloved August Meeting received this much visibility. MAGGI has amplified our tradition, making it even bigger by adding training, recognition, and empowerment. Truly, this has been a remarkable August Meeting.”

Through initiatives like this, MAGGI demonstrates its commitment to remain a companion of women as they nurture cultural heritage from generation to generation.