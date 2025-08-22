  • Friday, 22nd August, 2025

PDP Govs Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara Ahead of National Convention

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, will host fellow governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gusau on Saturday, for a strategic meeting aimed at shaping the party’s direction ahead of its national convention.
The governors are expected to arrive in Gusau this evening, in preparation for the closed-door session scheduled for Saturday.
In a statement by the spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the meeting is described as a pivotal gathering to deliberate on key political strategies and foster unity within the party.
“Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the statement read.
“The governors are convening today (Friday) for an important session of the PDP Governors Forum. Governor Lawal will host a dinner this evening, ahead of tomorrow’s strategic meeting.”
The statement further noted that the meeting will provide an opportunity for party leaders to address pressing political issues, strengthen internal cohesion, and collaborate on developmental initiatives across their respective states.
Additionally, the governors will discuss preparations for the upcoming national convention, organized by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.