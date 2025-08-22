  • Friday, 22nd August, 2025

New Leadership of Royal Exchange Uutlines Growth Plan, Share Price Rises

The new management of Royal Exchange Plc, a leading asset management company in Nigeria, has reiterated its determination to transform the organization into a world class business leveraging on the trust it has built in the market over the decades.

The assurance comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, a veteran of the financial services industry, as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Holding Company.

Her appointment and the ongoing restructuring of the group is expected to bring fresh perspectives and expertise, driving growth and innovation within the company in line with the mission to evolve as one of the leading financial services firms in Nigeria and beyond.

The new vision will entail a strategic restructuring of operations while a comprehensive and integrated rebranding project would also be undertaken in due course.

This drive will be further boosted by the remarkable growth of the company’s share price which increased from N0.64 in May to N2.26 in August, a leap that reflects investor confidence following strong financial performance and effective management.

Idu outlined some of the plans in the works and in progress to include technological upgrades, human capital development, risk management, product development and enhancement and diversification, among others.

She said: With the new leadership appointment and strong share price performance, Royal Exchange PLC is well-positioned for continued success and growth. Royal exchange Plc’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains unwavering.”

The company, she said, is currently working on reinstating and reviving its trustee business, a move that is designed to enhance the range of service offerings as well as providing value-added solutions to its clients

