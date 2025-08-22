NACCIMA, Afreximbank Strengthen Ties to Boost Trade, Support MSMEs, Drive Digital Transformation

In a strategic move to deepen regional trade integration and empower Nigeria’s private sector, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has initiated a new phase of collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The engagement was formalised during a courtesy visit by the National President of NACCIMA, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, to the Afreximbank Abuja Regional Office, where he met with Alain Thierry Mbongue, Acting Regional Chief Operating Officer.

At the heart of the discussions was a shared commitment to enhancing trade, empowering women and youth-led enterprises, and promoting inclusive economic growth across Nigeria and the wider African continent.

Both institutions agreed on the urgent need to leverage trade finance, technology, and public-private partnerships to stimulate sustainable development in key sectors of the economy.

Engr. Ibrahim highlighted the role of NACCIMA as the umbrella body for the Nigerian private sector and emphasized the association’s readiness to work closely with Afreximbank to unlock funding opportunities and technical assistance for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those owned by women and youth.

“NACCIMA recognizes the pivotal role of Afreximbank in providing innovative financing solutions to support African trade. Our visit is about forging a partnership that delivers real impact for our members, especially MSMEs who are the engine of job creation and economic resilience,” Ibrahim said.

In his remarks, Alain Thierry Mbongue welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed Afreximbank’s ongoing commitment to building strong institutional linkages with private sector actors. He noted that Afreximbank was already working across several African countries to scale up access to finance, promote intra-African trade, and advance digital transformation initiatives, particularly in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The visit also explored areas such as capacity building, trade information exchange, and joint advocacy for private sector-friendly policies. Both sides acknowledged the growing importance of digital infrastructure and e-commerce platforms in reducing trade barriers and improving the competitiveness of African businesses.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to set up a technical working group that will develop a framework for actionable collaboration between NACCIMA and Afreximbank in the coming months.

The renewed engagement between NACCIMA and Afreximbank comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to diversify its economy, expand non-oil exports, and create a more inclusive business environment — goals that require strong partnerships between public institutions and private sector enablers.

PDP Govs Hold Strategic Meeting in Zamfara Ahead of National Convention

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, will host fellow governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gusau on Saturday, for a strategic meeting aimed at shaping the party’s direction ahead of its national convention.

The governors are expected to arrive in Gusau this evening, in preparation for the closed-door session scheduled for Saturday.

In a statement by the spokesperson to the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the meeting is described as a pivotal gathering to deliberate on key political strategies and foster unity within the party.

“Governor Dauda Lawal extends a warm welcome to his counterparts, the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the statement read.

“The governors are convening today (Friday) for an important session of the PDP Governors Forum. Governor Lawal will host a dinner this evening, ahead of tomorrow’s strategic meeting.”

The statement further noted that the meeting will provide an opportunity for party leaders to address pressing political issues, strengthen internal cohesion, and collaborate on developmental initiatives across their respective states.

Additionally, the governors will discuss preparations for the upcoming national convention, organized by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.