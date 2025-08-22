Makinde Approves N45m for Control of HIV/AIDS

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the sum of N45 million for the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA)to further curb the spread of HIV/AIDS across the state.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, disclosed this at the inauguration ceremony of OYSACA Ambassadors held at the OYSACA Conference Room in Agodi, Ibadan.

He explained that the funds, alongside the recent approval of the purchase of the HIV test kit, are targeted at strengthening the agency’s capacity to combat the epidemic.

The governor, while inaugurating the amba-ssadors, including Dr. Saka Balogun, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief Mutiat Ladoja, Alhaji Rasaq Adeleke, Hon. Wale Saminu, and Hon. Shina Peller, reaffirmed his administration’s commi-tment to improving public health and reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the state.

He said the ambassadors, who were carefully selected, would assist in raising awareness and support the government in its efforts to fight HIV/AIDS in the state.

He congratulated the newly appointed Ambassadors and admonished them to lend their influence and networks to the campaign against the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Makinde said: “The inauguration of these ambassadors marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards a future where HIV/AIDS is no longer a public health threat.

“As an ambassador, you are not just a representative; you are the champion of change, you are the voice for those who have been silent, the beacon of hope for those in darkness, and the catalyst for a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Your roles will inspire truth, promote education, and ultimately save lives.

“I commend OYSACA for these initiatives, which underscore the importance of community engagement and leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Your efforts will undoubtedly contribute to reducing stigma, increasing awareness, and ensuring everyone has access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

“The governor put a man of experience, Dr. Gbola Adetunji, in charge of this agency. We sought him because of his tremendous experience in the area of healthcare deliveries, not only in Oyo State but in Nigeria.

“And to give effect to the assignment given to him, the government has recently approved the purchase of HIV/AIDS test kits so that it will aid or assist the ambassadors we are inaugurating today.

“Secondly, the government has just approved the release of N45 million to the agency for furtherance of the activities of the agency.

“As we embark on the journey together, let us work tirelessly to ensure that our efforts yield tangible results that will leave no one behind. Let us strive to create an environment where everyone feels empowered to make informed decisions about their health and where those living with HIV/AIDS are supported and embraced. The present administration has made health one of the pillars since the firsterm and alsoso as part of the sustainable development programme in the Omnibus2.0.”

He added: “The ambassadors are carefully selected; it is not just a random picking to be our ambassador to drive this project, and I thank you for accepting to serve. They are eminent personalities who have impacted our society positively, and we want them to give more to society.”

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of OYSACA, Dr. Adetunji, commended the governor’s proactive approach, stressing that the funds would enhance the agency’s capacity to reach high-risk populations and deliver life-saving services more effectively.

He said the inauguration of the Ambassadors was a new chapter in the annals of the agency to seek further cooperation between the government and distinguished individuals to enhance the fight against HIV/AIDS in the state.

He appreciated the state Commissioner for Health, all the development partners, Global Fund, APIN, Society for Family Health, and a host of others for their various support for the agency.

The newly inaugurated Ambassadors pledged their support for the initiative, promising to use their platforms to educate, inform, and mobilise communities in the fight against stigma and the spread of the virus.