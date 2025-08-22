GIG Logistics Becomes Official Sponsor of Eniola Bolaji’s Road to LA 2028 Paralympics

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has officially unveiled GIG Logistics (GIGL) as the sponsor of Nigeria’s Para-badminton sensation, Eniola Mariam Bolaji, in her journey to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The announcement was made at a grand unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Thursday attended by top sports administrators, corporate leaders, and members of the sporting community, marking a new chapter in Nigeria’s drive to support its athletes on the world stage.

Eniola, currently ranked World No. 2, has enjoyed a phenomenal run in 2025, winning gold medals at the two Spanish Para-Badminton Internationals, Egypt Para-Badminton International, and the British & Irish Para-Badminton International in Wales.

She also made history with a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, becoming the first African to win a medal at the Olympics or Paralympics in badminton or para badminton. With an unbeaten streak of 14 championships and 14 gold medals, Eniola stands as one of the most dominant athletes in global para-badminton.

The GIG logistics will cover sponsorship of Bolaji’s participation in at least three major championships yearly, in the next four years on the road to Los Angeles 2028 Olympic, covering travels, logistics, equipments and kits.

Speaking at the unveiling, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, Esq, described the partnership as transformational.

“The partnership between the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and GIG Logistics for the sponsorship of our champion, Eniola Mariam Bolaji, is a powerful validation of her hard work, resilience, and world-class talent. This collaboration goes beyond financial support; it represents belief, trust, and an investment in excellence. For Eniola, this sponsorship is not just a boost to her journey towards the Paralympic Games; it marks a defining chapter in the history of Nigerian badminton. The BFN is proud to work with GIGL in breaking barriers, inspiring a new generation, and showcasing Nigeria’s potential in global badminton. Together, we are proving that with vision and partnership, greatness is inevitable.”

Eniola Bolaji, visibly moved by the support, expressed gratitude and renewed determination.

“I am very happy and motivated by this massive sponsorship going into upcoming major championships. I look forward to making you all proud. God bless GIG Logistics and God bless the Badminton Federation of Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, Sebastine Osita, Chief Executive Officer of GIG Logistics, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerian athletes.

“Supporting Nigerian athletes is not just a choice; it is a responsibility. At GIG Logistics, we are in the business of possibilities. Every day, we connect people and businesses across Nigeria and the world, ensuring that distance is never a barrier to opportunity. Our decision to sponsor Eniola goes far beyond her extraordinary talent on the badminton court. It is about her discipline, resilience, ambition, and her ability to inspire the next generation,” said Osita who was represented by Gloria Edozie, General Manager Business Services.

“At GIGL, we believe that when we invest in our athletes, we are not just funding individual careers, we are building national pride and showcasing the limitless potential of Nigerian talent. This partnership is also a reflection of our broader commitment to inclusion, youth development, and targeted CSR initiatives that give young Nigerians the platform to thrive. To Eniola, we say: your journey is a story we are honoured to be part of. Together, we will aim higher, work harder, and go further. At GIG Logistics, we don’t just move parcels, we move dreams, and today, we are proud to move yours.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, commended the initiative, describing it as a milestone in sports development.