Embrace Social Insurance Scheme for Industrial Harmony, NSITF MD Urges Employers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has advised employers of labour to key into the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) as a panacea to industrial unrest in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by the fund’s Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Alex Mede, Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the leadership of Oil Producers Trade Sector (OPTS) of Lagos Chamber of Commerce to his office.

Faleye, in response to concerns raised by OPTS’ contingent, advised employers to educate their employees on the welfare policies they had in place for them, insisting that such would promote industrial harmony and boost productivity.

He stated, “You need to highlight your efforts at meeting their welfare demands through compensation scheme, health benefits. and others and tie this to outputs.”

The managing director of NSITF stated that the workers’ demands were not always tied to salary and wages increase, saying the need to assure their future often takes priority.

He advocated the need to make compliance with Employees Compensation Act a prerequisite for awarding contracts.

Faleye charged employers to see it as a duty to ensure that their sub-contractors, suppliers, and other third parties in working relationships with them complied with ECA by enrolling their employees in the scheme to avoid vicarious liabilities.

The NSITF MD reiterated his commitment to advocacy to ensure people understood the importance of imbibing the culture of health, safety and environment in the workspace.

Earlier in his address, leader of the OPTS delegation, Steve Ojeh, said the two organisations had areas of mutual benefits they could partner on.

Ojeh, however, expressed concern about the planned rise in contributions to ECS beyond one per cent, and expansion of the scope beyond basic salary, housing and transport allowances.

ECS is established by the Employees Compensation Act 2010. It provides for compensation for workers who suffer work-related injuries, diseases, disabilities and deaths at no cost to the employees. Employers are to contribute one per cent of gross salary to the scheme.