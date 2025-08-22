Bauchi Unveils Economic, Investment Potential at Lagos Roadshow

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Bauchi state government has said it’s continuing its robust drive to attract investors and unlock the vast economic opportunities within the state, leading to an engaging Economic and Investment Summit Roadshow yesterday in Lagos.

The event, which formed part of a nationwide sensitisation and mobilisation campaign ahead of the Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit scheduled for October 2025, was led by Governor Bala Mohammed.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, who was accompanied by a high-powered delegation comprising Commissioners, Special Advisers, senior government officials, and President of the Bauchi State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bauchi showcased its potential in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism, manufacturing, housing, ICT, and renewable energy.

In his keynote address, the governor said Bauchi remains a leading investment destination in Nigeria, built on transparency, inclusiveness, and a conducive business environment. He assured potential investors of the state government’s commitment to providing policy support, infrastructure, and security that guarantee sustainable returns on investment.

The road show attracted an impressive turnout of captains of industries, business moguls, investors, and financial institutions, a statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, stated.

According to the statement, they included: The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas and representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi who applauded the foresight of the Bauchi State Government in bringing the message of opportunities directly to Nigeria’s commercial nerve center.

The highlight of the event, it said, was an interactive session, where participants engaged with government officials, explored viable sectors, and expressed strong interest in partnering with the state.

Besides, several business leaders lauded Bauchi’s rich endowment, ranging from its vast arable land and mineral deposits to its cultural heritage and youthful population as a strong basis for mutually rewarding partnerships.

The Bauchi delegation used the occasion to invite stakeholders to the October 2025 Bauchi Economic and Investment Summit, where it said concrete investment agreements and partnerships are expected to be sealed.

“With the success of the Lagos Road Show, Bauchi State has further reinforced its image as a state open for business, ready to transform its potentials into prosperity for its people and partners,” the statement said.