Soludo Regrets Brutal Assault of Female Corps Member

. LP guber candidate, Moghalu, decries operatives’ brutality

Alex Enumah in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, yesterday expressed regret over the brutal assault of a youth corps member, Miss Jennifer Elohor, by members of the state security outfit, otherwise known as Agunechemba.

The governor, who condemned the treatment meted out to the corps member, however, assured the public that the law must take its course.

He gave the assurance while speaking on Arise News Prime Time programme..

A viral video of the battery, including the striping of the lady by the vigilance group, had few days ago surfaced on the social media, with many condemning the act and calling for justice.

Reacting to the issue, Governor Soludo, who disclosed that the incident actually happened on July 23, but was brought to the media a month after, described the incident as very unfortunate.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor observed that irrespective of the alleged offence the lady may have committed, she is not deserving of the dehumanising treatment handed her by the some operatives of the Agunechemba.

“Nobody deserves to be treated that way” Soludo said, “even if they are criminals”, adding that, “the law must take its course irrespective of who is involved”.

He disclosed that the government had earlier arrested the eight operatives involved in the act but, did not proceed with prosecution because victim’s family was initially reluctant to take action.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to use the singular incident to judge the security outfit, giving them the credit for the peace and security in the state, adding that the operatives undergo regular training on best practices.

“Once in a while when things like this happen it is unfortunate… they have been working to keep Anambra safe, the people can testify of their contributions. However, when there are excesses, actions are taken and that is what happens all over the world.

Agunechemba Security Group said it had handed over eight of its operatives involved in the beating and stripping of a female corps member to the police for investigation.

The Commander of the security group, Mr. Ken Emeakayi, who paraded the men involved in the incident, said they would be handed over to the police for investigation.

On whether the men will be dismissed, Emeakayi said: “They are still under investigation, and police are not taking it lightly at all.”

Meanwhile, a candidate of the state Labour Party (LP)in the forthcoming state governorship election, Dr. George Moghalu, has called for the disbandment of the security group.

Moghalu, who addressed journalists in his campaign office about the trending video, called for the disbandment of the security group. He said incidences of brutalisation by the group have become much, and that the federal government needs to wade in immediately.

He said: “The federal government should comment on this, moreover, because she is on a national assignment and should be protected. The federal government should also intervene in the security situation in Anambra State.

“I was saddened by what I saw in that video because it is scandalous, not just to Anambra or the state government but to every responsible person. It is unacceptable, no matter what the lady may have done, it would have been better to arrest her in the normal way and hand her over to the police, and not brutalize, tearing her up and bringing down her dignity.

“I stand on my authority to ask that Udogachi be disbanded and trained. I have said it many times that these people are not trained, they should be disbanded, and trained. Get them trained and indoctrinated to suit what we need in this state.

“This is one too many cases. They have killed, threatened, and extorted money from many, and it is unacceptable to me.”

The LP candidate added, “Where is the lady involved? The government should bring her to the public domain to tell her story. This is a civilized community. That she is a youth corps member makes the case worse because she was only serving her nation.”

Meanwhile, talking politics, Soludo maintained his earlier position that anyone telling Nigerians he can deliver the dividends of democracy in just one term is not being sincere.

He argued that even countries like China, Singapore, Malaysia and other developed economies usually referenced by Nigerian politicians took longer than one term for their policies to be fully implemented and yield desired results.

“I have been there, I have seen how time flies” he said, “we have memories and we know that when people are talking like this they are either taking us to be fools or are not sincere. “

Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for a fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s by-elections in the state, noting that the huge victory recorded by the All Progressives Grand Alliance, is a confirmation that Anambra State is APGA.

While he claimed that he is not taking any opposition for granted in the forthcoming governorship election slated for November this year, the governor, said his priority presently is to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We are going to fight for every vote when the time comes, but for now we are concerned with execution, supervision, and commissioning of projects”, he said, adding that he is determined to transform Anambra State and make it more better before leaving office.

He claimed to have succeeded so far because of his prudent management of state resources, adding that Anambra is one state that has not gone about borrowing to fund projects.

“Nothing is wrong with borrowing but I am not going to borrow for consumption or for some mundane things”, Soludo said, just as he went ahead to list several road projects and other infrastructural projects is administration is currently embarking on.

He said: “I am very intentional on urban regeneration. “