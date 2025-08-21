Northern CAN Urges Christians to Participate in Voter Registration

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on its members

to participate actively in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise that commenced recently.

(INEC).

In a statement yesterday, Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, urged Christians to use the opportunity ahead of the 2027 general election.

“As responsible citizens and followers of Christ, we have a moral and civic duty to contribute meaningfully to the future of our nation,” he said.

“One of the most effective ways to do this is through active participation in the democratic process, beginning with voter registration.”

The association emphasised the importance of voter registration as the first step towards securing a Permanent Voter Card (PVC), which it described as “the gateway to participating in elections and having a say in who leads our country at all levels,” he added.

The association urged every Christian of voting age, especially those who have not previously registered or who have relocated since the last elections, to turn out en masse and update their records with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Pam noted that “Democracy thrives when the voices of the people are heard. As a community of faith, we must not sit on the sidelines.”

He said: “It is imperative that Christians rise to the occasion and engage fully in the electoral process.

“By registering, voting, and encouraging others to do the same, we can help ensure that leaders who reflect our values of integrity, justice, equity, and godliness are elected into positions of authority,” he said.

According to Pam, good governance does not happen by chance and called on churches, Christian organisations, and community leaders to mobilise their members.

“Our silence or indifference only empowers the wrong forces to take control of the destiny of our people and our nation.

“We call on churches, Christian organisations, and community leaders across the North and beyond to mobilise their members and ensure that no eligible Christian is left behind in this critical exercise.

“Let us work together to educate, encourage, and empower our members to register, collect their PVCs, and prepare to vote when the time comes. God bless Nigeria,” he said.