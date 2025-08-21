Makinde Approves Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan, Installation Holds September 26

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has officially approved the nomination of Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.



Following this official approval, the Olubadan-designate, Ladoja, would be formally crowned the 44th Olubadan at a coronation ceremony slated for Friday, September 26, 2025 at Mapo Hall in the ancient city.



A delegation by the state government, THISDAY gathered, met yesterday with Ladoja and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council at his Bodija, Ibadan residence.



A media aide to Ladoja, Chief Adeola Oloko, who confirmed the meeting said, “Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, 26 September, 2025.”



The former Oyo State governor had earlier on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the kingmakers at his private residence on Ondo Street, Old Bodija, Ibadan North Local Government.



The meeting, the first since his return following the demise of the immediate past monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, lasted for about two hours.

The former Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, joined his ancestors six weeks ago a few days after his 90th birthday celebrations.



But Ladoja, who had left town prior to the passing of the late Olubadan, returned to Ibadan Ibadan on Monday, preparatory to his official approval as the new Olubadan.



Ladoja, who described his journey to the throne as “bumpy and filled with trials”, attributed his emergence to the grace of God, Ladoja.

He spoke publicly for the first time on Monday since his official nomination, reflecting on the emotional and spiritual weight of his ascension following the death of his predecessor.



“When I heard about the transition of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, it hit me with a rude shock. I never imagined that destiny would call me at this moment,” he said, addressing a crowd at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan.



He paid tribute to the late Olubadan, describing him as a traditional ruler who upheld Ibadan’s customs with dignity and honor. He extended condolences to the royal family, the Olubadan-in-Council, and the people of Ibadanland.



Recounting his path to the throne, Ladoja noted that his journey began over three decades ago when he was installed as Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland on October 1, 1993.



Since then, he has steadily risen through the 36 hierarchical steps of the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system—one of the most structured in Yorubaland.

“It has been a journey of patience, perseverance, and divine favour. Many who started this journey with me are no longer alive,” he said emotionally.