How Virtual Reality is Transforming Industries in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

In Nigeria, sectors such as real estate and oil & gas are now discovering how Virtual Reality (VR) is reshaping the way projects are planned, presented, and executed. What once sounded futuristic is fast becoming an operational necessity, according to Managing Partner, Insghtful3d Studio, Mr. Owolabi Olatunji.

Olatunji, in a statement, said: “Traditional property development relied on 2D drawings, static renderings, or scale models. These methods often left too much to the imagination, leading to delays, misunderstandings, and costly revisions. Today, VR makes it possible to walk through buildings long before construction begins, experiencing every detail — from spatial layouts to lighting and finishes.

“This immersive approach gives developers a powerful edge: investors gain confidence earlier, buyers make decisions faster, and design flaws are spotted before a single brick is laid. A new wave of local immersive technology providers, such asInsightful3d Studio, is making these lifelike experiences available in Nigeria, eliminating the need for expensive foreign outsourcing and helping projects stand out in a competitive market.”

Giving details about how VR works in Oil & Gas in the areas of safety and efficiency, Olatunji said few industries would face higher operational risk than oil and gas.

“From refineries to offshore platforms, training must be flawless — but conducting it on-site is often dangerous, disruptive, and expensive. VR solves this by allowing engineers, technicians, and emergency responders to rehearse critical tasks in a safe, controlled environment. Personnel can practice shutdown procedures, hazard responses, or maintenance tasks without putting lives or valuable equipment at risk.

“But VR is not just for training. It’s becoming a powerful tool for facility tours and remote inspections. Key stakeholders — from regulators to investors — can now virtually visit refineries, pipelines, and offshore rigs without the need for physical travel. These virtual tours allow decision-makers to assess layouts, monitor compliance, and understand operational complexities without interrupting production or compromising safety,” Olatunji said.