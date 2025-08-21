  • Thursday, 21st August, 2025

Ezekwesili Advocates Building Africa’s New Class of Values-driven Political Leaders

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Founder and Chair of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Obiageli Ezekwesili, has reaffirmed the urgent need to raise a new class of values-driven political leaders as Africa confronts deepening governance and development challenges.

Speaking ahead of the Global Launch of the SPPG Public Leaders Network (SPLN), Dr. Ezekwesili emphasised that the network is not just another platform, but a network of leaders on a rescue mission for the continent.

“The SPPG is building a pipeline of a new generation of political leaders who will serve for the public good. Our mission is to educate present and future leaders dedicated to the good of Africa and ready to serve as stewards of the wellbeing of all Nigerians. The SPLN is the natural extension of that mission. It empowers these trained leaders to transition into real-world political engagement and to drive governance outcomes that place the public good above personal interest”, she said.

The former Minister of Education stated that “since its founding, the SPPG has been dedicated to raising a new class of disruptive, ethical, and competent leaders to transform Africa’s politics. Having graduated 758 graduates in six  classes across Nigeria and Senegal, the school has established itself as a hub for rigorous training, values-based leadership development, and policy innovation”.

To support this pipeline of leaders, he said,  the SPPG has rolled out several initiatives, notably,

“Run to Win. Govern Good – equipping aspiring political candidates with the tools and strategies to run credible campaigns.

“SPPG Talent Hub – connecting reform-minded professionals with opportunities to serve in governance and public institutions.

“Social Impact Incubator – nurturing civic innovators and community leaders building solutions to local and national challenges”

She noted that “the launch of the SPLN marks a critical milestone in this journey, ensuring that SPPG-trained leaders are not only equipped with knowledge but also empowered with a network to collaborate, contest, win, and govern effectively”.

Dr. Ezekwesili underscored this mission:

 “We cannot afford another lost generation of African leaders. The SPLN represents our commitment to building a critical mass of leaders with character, competence and capacity who will be the vanguard of Africa’s transformation.”

She affirmed in the statement that “the SPLN Global Launch will host Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, a Distinguished Honorary Global Faculty of the SPPG.

“Other speakers include Mrs Alero Ayida-Otobo, the CEO of SPPG Africa; Mr Frank Nweke II, the Chair of Fixpolitics; and Mrs Adeola Azeez, an SPPG graduate and member of the Fixpolitics”.

