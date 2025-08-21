2027: Obidient Movement Unveils New Nigeria is Possible Campaign in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Enugu State chapter of the Obidient Movement has launched a new campaign, ‘New Nigeria is Possible–Get Your PVC & GO MERD” in Enugu State.

Addressing a press conference during the launch yesterday, Enugu State Coordinator of the Movement, Chukwude Ikenna said that the launch was in response to the urgent need to rescue Nigeria from the hands of bad leaders.

He explained that the GO MERD acronym, which stands for Get Organised–Make Election Rigging Difficult, underscores the need to focus on addressing the decades long challenge of election rigging which has impacted the legitimacy of elections in the country.

“Ahead into the 2027 election season, we plan to mobilise millions of Nigerians into organised voting blocs, ensure that every eligible citizen has a Permanent Voter’s Card, and protect the integrity of the 2027 elections,” he said.

He explained that in line with the GO MERD campaign, members of the Obidient movement will either lead or join a voting bloc of at least 100 Nigerians across different polling unit in the country.

“We will work to achieve 100% PVC ownership in each bloc. We will go door-to-door, help people get to registration points, and recruit 1,500 values-based leaders to run for office under the Obidient platform,”.

Speaking further, he said that the goal is to achievement a new Nigeria where food is affordable, communities are secure, healthcare works and where education equips the young people for a better future.

“For our children, it is about building a country where patriotism is not a burden, but a thing of joy,” he said.