By-elections that Confirms Sani’s Inclusive Leadership in Kaduna

Last Saturday’s by-elections in Kaduna State is seen by many not only as a watershed moment in the state’s political history, but a definitive endorsement of Governor Uba Sani’s inclusive governance philosophy and a rebuke of divisive, exclusionary politics, Wale Igbintade writes.

The by-elections conducted last Saturday in Kaduna State emerge not merely as a routine political event but as a profound testament to the transformative power of inclusive and visionary governance under Governor Uba Sani.

In a state long marked by political volatility, sectarian tension, and historical divisions, the results delivered a compelling message: the people of Kaduna are yearning for, and embracing, a new political order founded on equity, justice, and collective progress.

At the forefront of this electoral wave was the resounding victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Felix Bagudu in the Chikun–Kajuru Federal Constituency, who secured an impressive 34,580 votes to decisively outpace his nearest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 11,491 votes. The Chikun–Kajuru Federal Constituency was since 2015, a stronghold long held by opposition forces.

This victory was complemented by similar sweeping successes in the state House of Assembly elections, where APC candidates, Isa HarunaIhamo of Zaria Kewaye and Dahiru Umar-Sani of Basawa, triumphed with commanding margins.

These results are more than numerical victories; they are the public’s emphatic endorsement of a governance model that prioritizes inclusiveness and sustainable development.

The electoral process itself, lauded for its transparency and orderliness, demonstrated a political maturity that augurs well for the democratic future of Kaduna State.

Professor Abubakar Mohammed Jumare, the Returning Officer for the Chikun–Kajuru constituency, encapsulated the spirit of the exercise, noting it was “transparent” and marked by “cooperation of security agencies, party agents, and voters,” culminating in an outcome reflective of the “will of the people.” This serene electoral environment stands in stark contrast to Kaduna’s past electoral turbulence and symbolizes a deeper social transformation.

Celebrations erupted across Kaduna metropolis and Kujama, where the results were met with enthusiasm and joy: not just for the APC’s victory, but for the dawning of a new political chapter. This jubilation, however, is grounded not in partisan triumphalism but in the collective hope for peace, justice, and equitable governance that has become synonymous with Governor Sani’s tenure. The electoral sweep reflects a consolidation of APC’s popularity across urban and rural constituencies alike, signalling that the governor’s inclusive message resonates widely.

Secretary of Kaduna APC, Yahaya Baba-Pate, aptly summarised this political moment as “not mere electoral wins,” but “eloquent affirmations of the people’s steadfast faith” in the APC’s ideals and the governance philosophy championed at both federal and state levels. This synergy between President Bola Tinubu’s national leadership and Governor Sani’s state administration is instrumental in advancing the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which centres on peace, prosperity, and equitable development.

Baba-Pate’s words echo a broader reality: Kaduna’s electorate is aligning behind a leadership that listens, serves, and empowers.

On Monday, 48 hours after the huge electoral victory, the governor conferred with stakeholders, leaders, and members of the state APC at the Yar’Adua Hall, Murtala Square. While appreciating the party stakeholders for their sacrifice and hard work that led to the success of the party, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive leadership where everyone is carried along, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic affiliation.

Governor Sani’s approach to governance, marked by inclusivity and pragmatic action, has redefined Kaduna’s political and social landscape. His administration’s commitment to “pro-people, pro-poor, and all-inclusive government, with equity, justice and fairness as the foundation for peace and progress” has shifted public expectations and realities. This philosophy manifests in policies that have strengthened security, revitalized rural communities, and fostered social cohesion across Kaduna’s ethnically and religiously diverse population.

Indeed, Kaduna has long been emblematic of Nigeria’s complex socio-political challenges, where ethnic and religious fault lines have often erupted into conflict. The state’s history since the return to democratic governance in 1999 is punctuated by episodes of violence and political fragmentation.

Against this backdrop, Governor Sani’s emphasis on “party blindness” (when it comes to governance proper) and unity represents a radical departure, a governance model that prioritises shared humanity over divisive identities. His leadership has shown that political allegiance need not be a barrier to cooperation and common purpose.

This inclusivity is further underscored by high-profile defections from opposition parties to the APC earlier this year, including the notable arrival of former Governor Mukhtar RamalanYero, serving and former members of the national and state assemblies, as well as other political stalwarts at a well-attended rally, held at the Murtala Square in Kaduna. Such movements underscore the magnetic appeal of Governor Sani’s policies and the confidence his leadership inspires across the political spectrum. They also signal a realignment in Kaduna’s political culture; one that is increasingly oriented toward development and stability rather than factional rivalry.

Security has been a cornerstone of Governor Sani’s administration and an area where his leadership has yielded tangible dividends.

In collaboration with federal agencies and the National Security Adviser’s office, he implemented a holistic security strategy that blends kinetic and community-based approaches. As a result, Kaduna has witnessed a significant reduction in violence, emerging as one of the safest states in Northern Nigeria. This security transformation has restored public confidence and created an environment conducive to economic and social development.

Complementing security improvements is the administration’s commitment to financial inclusion. The governor’s Executive Order targeting the formal financial integration of at least 2.5 million previously underserved citizens is a landmark initiative designed to empower marginalised communities and reduce poverty. This move is part of a broader poverty alleviation agenda that focuses on youth empowerment and sustainable economic growth, embodying the administration’s pro-poor ethos.

Fiscal prudence also marks the governance style of Governor Sani. Under his watch, Kaduna State has implemented significant cost-cutting measures, including reductions in the salaries and allowances of political officeholders. This lean approach to governance ensures that resources are redirected toward infrastructure, social services, and development projects.

“We have drastically reduced the cost of governance and that is why we can do certain things,” the governor had remarked, highlighting his administration’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

This wave of inclusive governance and electoral success delivers a political setback to the coalition aligned with the immediate past governor of the state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. Once a dominant figure in Kaduna’s political landscape, el-Rufai and his alliance, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), have witnessed their influence wane.

Their failure to translate online support into votes, and the sparsity of attendance at their rallies, mark a significant decline in their political capital. The electorate’s rejection of their divisive politics reinforces the ascendancy of Sani’s unifying vision.

This political realignment reflects a broader national dynamic. Nigeria’s electorate is displaying patience and resilience amid economic reforms and difficult policy decisions at the federal level. Despite challenges such as subsidy removal and inflationary pressures, the public is placing faith in a leadership committed to long-term national revival.

As Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, observed, “This triumph is a clear reflection of the trust and confidence our people continue to repose in the APC under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu, and Governor Sani.”

Governor Sani’s leadership style, marked by humility, vision, and inclusiveness, offers a compelling alternative to Nigeria’s often fractious political environment. His administration’s frequent engagement with citizens through town halls and consultations has institutionalised a participatory governance culture.

In his own words, “Our plans were easily understood and welcomed with relief by the populace. The people quickly keyed into our agenda, which was unambiguous: an inclusive governance that is calibrated to leave no one behind.”

This clarity of purpose and responsiveness to the people’s needs have galvanized a broad coalition of support, transcending traditional ethnic and political divides.

The Kaduna by-election results, therefore, signify not just political dominance for the APC but a deeper societal embrace of governance rooted in fairness, justice, and shared progress.

As Kaduna continues on this promising path, it serves as an exemplar for other Nigerian states grappling with similar challenges. Governor Sani’s vision affirms that leadership anchored in empathy, inclusiveness, and pragmatic action can indeed transform societies and foster enduring peace and prosperity.