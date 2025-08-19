Yilwatda: APC Will Replicate Bye-elections Victory in 2027

•EKSU alumni purchases nomination form for Oyebanji

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the ruling party would replicate the recent bye-election victories in the 2027 general election.

Yilwatda gave the assurances yesterday in Abuja when he received APC Press Corps on a condolence visit over the demise of his mother.

He stressed that the ruling party was learning from the criticism of the opposition.

The APC national chairman stated, “Every criticism they give helps us to a better victory. So we are very sure that our party will succeed in no small measure.

“If you look at it, where the opposition leaders are, we all defeated them in all those locations. From Kaduna to Kano to Adamawa to Taraba. So, we just made it clear that our party is a leading party.

“We are also not just a ruling party, but we are the leading party and the preferred party in Nigeria. And preferred by Nigerians. Because if you have 75 per cent acceptance by the people across the country, our success is not just in the north but also in the south.”

Yilwatda added, “Both north and south, we had clear victories. In the South-south, we had clear victories. In the South-west, we had clear victories. In the North-west, we had clear victories. In the North-east, we had clear victories. In the North-central, we had clear victories.

“It tells you that in Nigeria, APC is the most accepted party across the country. And that’s the same thing we’ve made in Nigeria. So, expect that 2027 is going to be the same thing.

“So forget the rhetoric on TV and television. We are not addressing television. We are addressing the people at the grassroots.”

The chairman pointed out that the policies of the APC federal government were progressive in nature.

He stated, “So,we don’t address the bourgeois. We don’t address the rich. We address the poorest of the poor. And that’s what our policies are.

“And our target is Nigerians, not people on TV, but Nigerians who believe in us, who have confidence in the party, who like progressive policies of the government, who like the bold step taken by the government to ensure that we make changes and bring policies that are creating the real changes that has never been seen before in this country.

“That belief is what people are making. People are voting for the party, and believe me, 2027 is a near-sure victory for us as a party.”

Meanwhile, Ekiti State University Alumni purchased nomination form for Governor Biodun Oyebanji ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the alumni group, Dipo Bamisheyi said their expectations of the governor were high because of what he had done. They said they believed he was going to do more.

Bamisheyi said given Oyebanji’s economic policies, interventions on agriculture, social benefits to the retired civil servants and pensioners, the group knew he would win the second term.

He explained that as far as security of lives and property were concerned, Ekiti State ranked number one in Nigeria.