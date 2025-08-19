Oyo, Ogun Declare Wednesday Public Holiday for Isese Day Celebration

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday approved tomorrow (Wednesday), as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s Isese Day celebration.

In Oyo, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, who made the disclosure in a statement in Ibadan, noted that the governor graciously granted the work-free day to allow traditional religion worshippers and other residents of the state to mark the occasion.

Governor Makinde urged that the celebration be used as a time of reflection and prayers for the peace, unity, and stability of Oyo State in particular, and Nigeria as a whole.

The government also called for wide publicity of the governor’s approval to ensure that residents and civil servants across the state are duly informed.

Similarly, in Ogun State, August 20 was formally declared a public holiday in 2023, following a motion passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly and the concurrent approval of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The day is set aside to celebrate Yoruba religion and traditions.

In a statement, the state government said the introduction of Isese Day as a public holiday reflects Governor Abiodun’s recognition of the vital role that Yoruba heritage and practices play in the state’s identity and cultural landscape.

“Isese Day serves as an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba religion to honour their ancestors, engage in traditional practices, and promote the values and teachings inherent in their spiritual beliefs.

“The celebration not only fosters a sense of community among practitioners but also invites the broader society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural tapestry that the Yoruba tradition contributes to Nigeria,” the statement said.