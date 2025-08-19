FG Inaugurates WAGL’s 40,000 CBM LPG Vessel in South Korea

•Facility named after Tinubu’s mother

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday inaugurated a 40,000 Cubic Meters (CBM) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessel, christened ‘MT Iyaloja (Lagos)’ in Ulsan, South Korea, reiterating the government’s plan to deliver clean and sustainable energy solutions not just in-country but across Africa and beyond.

A statement released by the NNPC yesterday noted that the vessel owned by WAGL Energy Limited, an NNPC/Sahara Group Joint Venture (JV) is a dual-fuel, fully refrigerated LPG carrier.

The latest addition, according to the statement, brings WAGL’s total LPG vessel capacity to 162,000 CBM. Other vessels in the fleet include MT Africa Gas, MT Sahara Gas, MT BaruMK, and MT Sapet.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, commended WAGL Energy Limited, NNPC and Sahara Group for their ‘strategic foresight’, technical excellence and unwavering dedication to expanding Africa’s role in the global clean energy value-chain.

Also in his remarks, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Bayo Ojulari, described WAGL’s LPG Vessel as a great addition to gas development efforts in Nigeria.

The GCEO, who was represented by the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, added that the vessel will be crucial in realising the impact of gas in Nigeria’s economic development.

According to him, NNPC is deepening its commitment to ensure LPG affordability, availability and access nationwide.

“NNPC Ltd. is proud to be a major shareholder in this indigenous company which in addition to the newly commissioned MT Iyaloja (Lagos), owns four other LPG vessels in its growing fleet, delivering over 6 million MT of LPG across West Africa over the last five years,” he added.

Also speaking, WAGL’s Chairman/Executive Director at Sahara Group, Mr. Temitope Shonubi, noted that the company’s expansion demonstrates its vision of responsibly driving efforts aimed at bridging the continent’s critical energy infrastructure gap.

“The addition of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) embodies the spirit of progress and empowerment championed by the iconic Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, whose legacy we honour. Sahara Group is proud of its partnership with NNPC Ltd. and reaffirms its commitment to partnerships that drive energy access in Africa,” he added.

Also speaking, WAGL’s Managing Director, Mr. Sani Bello, stressed that the company is dedicated to expanding its integrated supply network across the entire energy value chain.

“WAGL already has plans to further expand the fleet within the next two years with the addition of a Small Gas Carrier and a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC),” he added.

The symbolic ribbon cutting of MT Iyaloja (Lagos) named in honour of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, the late mother of President Tinubu, was performed by her grand-daughter, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

The commissioning represents the latest milestone in Nigeria’s quest to expand access to clean cooking fuel and reduce dependence on firewood and kerosene.

WAGL was established in 2013 as a strategic partnership between NNPC and Sahara to tackle transportation bottlenecks in the LPG value chain. Since inception, the JV has invested heavily in shipping assets, beginning with two medium-sized carriers, MT Africa Gas and MT Sahara Gas, which delivered hundreds of thousands of metric tons of LPG into Nigeria.

In 2022, the partnership expanded its fleet with two larger 23,000 CBM vessels—MT BARUMK and MT SAPET—raising its investment commitment to more than $300 million. With the latest addition from South Korea, WAGL’s fleet capacity has further grown, reinforcing its role in actualising the federal government’s “Decade of Gas” initiative.