FCTA Impounds 700 Tinted Vehicles

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confiscated 700 tinted vehicles glass without permits, fake number plates, and other traffic violations.

The Secretary, Command and Control Center, Dr Peter Olumuji, who represented the

Director, FCTA, Department of Security Service, Adamu Gwary at a night stop and search operation in Apo-Wassa junction and Karu said the second phase of Operation Sweep Abuja Clean was geared towards curbing incidences of one- chance.

He said the Joint taskforce operation, a part of the second phase of Operation Sweep Abuja Clean, a multi-agency crime prevention initiative had help in recovering seven stolen vehicles in the last one week.

Olumoji added that the exercise aimed at criminally-inclined motorists, particularly those committing “one chance” robberies in the city and the satellite towns.

He stated that intelligence gathered from victims revealed that most of the vehicles used for “one chance” were either illegally tinted, unregistered, or bearing fake number plates, adding vehicle owners, such as cab drivers, have no justification to use tinted glass, which often aids criminals in concealing their activities.

Olumuji explained: “We are seeing people who are into businesses using tinted glass. Most of the victims that we have interrogated that have fallen victim of one chance, they always let us know that the vehicles they boarded are tinted.

“As at now in Operation Sweep, we have impounded over 700 vehicles from both the first and second phases. The operation has drastically reduced the incidences of one chance to the barest minimum. Our stop-and-search exercise has made it clear to criminals that no matter where they are in the FCT, the team will always reach them”.

He assured residents of the FCT that the clampdown was yielding results, citing several stolen vehicles recovered within the last week alone.

On her part, the Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Mrs. Deborah Osho, reiterated the Administration’s commitment to rid the city of unregistered and unpainted taxis, which are commonly used by criminals.

She disclosed that several vehicles were impounded during the joint task force operation, for several infractions, including driving against traffic, lack of registration and the use of number plates not assigned to the vehicles.

“Yes, this is a joint taskforce team, a joint collaboration with all agencies and especially the lead agency, which is the police. We work together and because of their presence it has made us apprehend a lot of vehicles, especially those driving against the traffic. It is a common thing in Abuja and we are trying to stop them.

“They can take ABC for a Corolla and once we get to the system, we can find that that ABC is not even for Corolla, it may be for Peugeot. Therefore, most of these one-chance use vehicle number plates that cannot be traced and once we get such kind of suspicion, those vehicles are picked.

“Most of the one-chance vehicles either have fake number plates not traceable to the actual vehicles, or operate as unpainted taxis, making it difficult to identify them. Today in Karu, you can see the huge number of vehicles apprehended. This is sending a clear message that Abuja is too hot for criminals,” Osho said.