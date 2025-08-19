Bago Seeks FG-Private Sector Partnership to Revamp Baro Port, Tackle Flood, Others

Funmi Ogundare





Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, yesterday,called for urgent federal support and private sector investment to revive the Baro Inland Port, describing it as a game-changer for the North’s blue economy and the country’s overall trade infrastructure.

Speaking in an interview, Bago revealed that a recent fact-finding visit by members of the House of Representatives confirmed that the port, though commissioned years ago, has remained non-functional due to the absence of dredging and bank protection works along the River Niger.

“The port was commissioned on paper, but the waterways were never done. What is required now is emergency dredging and proper bank protection so that barges can come in from the sea,” the governor explained.

Bago said Niger State has already redesigned Baro as a future port city and annex to the FCT, with 40,000 plots of land earmarked for development.

He urged the federal government to provide sovereign guarantees to attract concessionaires and private investors.

“Federal government doesn’t have the resources, but once the plan is approved, the private sector is ready to step in,” he stated.

The governor also emphasised the state’s struggle with infrastructure and flooding challenges, revealing that over 500 lives were lost and 4,000 homes destroyed in recent disasters.

He said displaced residents have received cash, food, and materials for resettlement, while permanent housing is being built in partnership with the federal government and development partners.

On insecurity, Bago insisted that no part of Niger is under terrorist control, though illegal mining activities have fueled violence. He disclosed that artisanal mining has been banned in affected areas, while companies are being re-registered under a new responsible mining framework.

“Niger State has the largest deposits of lithium and other minerals. We cannot allow illegal miners and criminals to take advantage of it,” he said.