Will Stakeholders Reinvent PDP at November National Convention in Ibadan?

The forthcoming National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party in Ibadan, Oyo State capital is seen as the last hope for the main opposition party to reinvent itself. Chuks Okocha reports on the enthusiasm and expectations among party members ahead of the November, 2025 elective conference.

The proposed People’s Democratic Party’s elective national Confab, is seen as a landmark event aimed at reuniting the party, repositioning its vision, and charting a bold path to restore party and the nation to prosperity and economic development.

The elective national conference is scheduled to take place at Adamasingba Stadium in the historic city of Ibadan, Oyo State, from November 15-16, 2025. The convention will bring together delegates, party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters from across Nigeria to strategize for the party’s future.

According to stakeholders, the PDP’s convention will set in focus it’s renewed commitment to Nigeria, and will serve as a pivotal moment for the PDP to consolidate its strength, address internal challenges, elect new leaders and present a unified front to tackle Nigeria’s pressing economic and social issues.

The convention is expected to focus on crafting actionable policies for the main opposition party that will drive the country forward in the path of inclusive growth, create jobs, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure sustainable development for all Nigerians.

It is believed that the convention will foster reconciliation among party members, heal past divisions and build a cohesive platform to advance the PDP’s vision. Through dialogue and collaboration, the party aims to emerge stronger and more united.

The Ibadan2025 as it is branded will unveil a rebranded PDP, with a renewed focus on innovative policies and governance models that prioritize economic recovery, security, and social justice. The party will outline its roadmap to lead Nigeria back to stability and progress.

#Ibadan2025 will highlight the PDP’s track record of transformative governance while showcasing its vision for a prosperous Nigeria, where every citizen has access to opportunities and a brighter future.

#Ibadan2025 is not just a convention; it is a clarion call to rebuild, reposition, and reclaim Nigeria’s greatness. Together, PDP hopes to restore hope, create opportunities, and ensure a prosperous future for all.

The party is so optimistic that the convention is all that it needs to get back on it’s feet and reclaim lost glories since 2015 when it lost political power to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Even the comments and utterances of stakeholders alluded to this. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State told the party at one of the recent National Executive Committee meetings to be transparent and devoid of the impunity that is associated with the party in the past.

According to Mohammed, who spoke at the 101th NEC when the squabbles over the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu was resolved said ‘’Only a transparent and a successful national convention will help heal this self-inflicted wound. We would be taken serious as a party when we conduct a transparent and successful national convention. This would be a game changer for us.

‘’This is a long way we have travelled. This is how PDP is known, a party with a history, with a logo that has not changed over the years. The party that has shown resilience, and we have the governors solidly behind all the organs of the party. We don’t have to make a lot of noise.

“We are working behind the scene, behind the NWC, behind the BoT, the caucuses of the National Assembly and the six chapters to ensure that we remain intact and provide a credible platform for Nigerians to actualise their aspirations.

‘’As the BoT Secretary has said, this is not time for calling names. This is not time for abuses. We sympathise for those who became impatient and left but certainly they will understand and we would still leave the door ajar for them to come in when they wish to, within a time limit.

‘’We will not continue to condone indiscipline in this place, because indiscipline is what brought us all the problems and challenges. Definitely, the party has shown resilience, and the governors are going through a lot of challenges, just like the NWC. We will continue to express confidence in the organs of the party.

“Now with the necessary recognition by the regulator INEC, at the end of the day, we’ll give the APC political party a run for their money in terms of contest that will be given on a level playing field with a party that is intact, and also give answer to our people wishing to come in.

‘’In terms of whatever permutation or conjecture we call it, whether it is coalition, whether it is alliance, it is the PDP that should be able to drive it, because it is the main opposition party,’’ Mohammed had stated.

Even the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Illya Damagum said that much when he inaugurated the Governor Douye Diri-led zoning committee last week at the party’s national secretariat.

Damagum expressed confidence that the committee will ensure fairness to all party members in allocating the National Working Committee positions.

His words: “This Committee is the engine room where will lay the political foundation for the leadership of the PDP over the next four years. The decisions you take will shape our ability to serve Nigerians, win elections, and defend the democratic values we represent.

“Our zoning process must reflect fairness, equity, and strategic thinking, as well as strengthen our unity, reward loyalty, and position us for electoral victory. I trust that the zoning committee will approach its task with wisdom, foresight, and a full understanding of the bigger picture: PDP over anyone, and PDP above any personal interest.

“We operate in a dynamic political terrain, sometimes turbulent, always demanding the very best from us. In recent times, we have faced changes in leadership and the departure of some members who chose a different path. Yet we remain standing because the PDP is bigger than any individual, stronger than any momentary setback, and destined to remain a central force in Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

Damagum noted that the next NWC must not only be representative, it should be visionary, courageous, and proactive.

According to him: “We need leaders of integrity, creativity, and capacity. We must place individuals who inspire confidence, mobilise effectively, and speak to the hopes of Nigerians.

“Please members of this committee, do keep in mind that the deputies are just as important as the principals. I speak from experience. I ran for and won the position of National Deputy Chairman (North). Yet, due to political circumstances, I was thrust into the role of leading our great party nationally.

Also speaking, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed, said, ‘’We have travelled and covered a long distance. And this milestone is worth celebrating with humility and with focus.

‘’The governors are behind the National Working Committee in its desire to make sure the party is repositioned for Nigerians to have a credible alternative with experience and the human capital and the foresight that we are known for.

‘’All the legacies and landmarks of democratic dividends have been provided by the PDP. I believe Nigerians are aware that whatever you see, that you are tangible in terms of measurable achievements, were done by PDP.

‘’The many years of APC administration has left woes and melancholy and hunger and anger. We cannot afford that. God has a way of teaching us. Maybe the lull over the loss that we have suffered is to make us know our limitations and inadequacies so that we can do better.

‘’ I assure you, the governors are behind this project of making Nigeria one and unified and bringing a leadership recruitment that will make Nigeria happy, irrespective of their personal interests. I’m happy with my colleagues. Despite all their busy schedule, they have come here to show you that they are with you.

‘’Even those that are not here have sent in their apologies. And I believe the gentleman we have brought forward to lead this committee has the pedigree and capacity, and all the members indeed that are in the committee. You have the assurances of our respect and support.

‘’After the time we hold the convention, and by the grace of God, bring forth some of the best of Nigerians, we’ll be happy to elect in 2027.

‘’Indeed, the PDP is the only party that has the capacity to bring this nation to the right track. We invite the voice of the Board of Trustees.

at a time.’’, Governor Mohammed said.

In his acceptance speech, chairman of the committee, Governor Diri of Bayelsa State said, ‘’We will be consultative, we will partner, and we will be inclusive in ensuring that we arrive at a fair and just zoning formula for our party.

“This committee is important as it will lay the foundation for the future of this party in coming days and years and months ahead. This committee will be that catalyst that will bring back that life that people have claimed that we have not.

“And we believe the capacity of the chairman of this committee will do justice with the area of members from other states, from the states that are in this committee.

“A lot of experience has to come to bear from the selection of the members of states. And a lot of institutional memory was imputed into that committee. And we believe we will do the right thing.

“In the shortest possible time. Because this committee will submit its report shortly which will be on the 25th of August.”

But inspite of the enthusiasm that the national convention will chart a new course for the troubled PDP, there is the challenge of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The minister who was absent at the last two NEC meetings had threatened that the party must recognise the outcome of the South-South zonal congress held in Calabar or risk another internal crisis.

He insisted that the congress—which re-elected Dan Orbih as PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South)—was valid and must not be tampered with.

He said, “The Calabar congress must be upheld, there’s no two ways about it,” warning that disregarding it could stall preparations for the party’s national convention set for November.

Wike also dismissed rumours of his defection to the APC despite serving in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, saying, “I won’t leave the PDP, which I have worked hard for, to join buccaneers and vampires.”

The PDP leadership had insisted that a care taker committee be headed by Emmanuel Ogidi for the south south adding that there is nothing it could about it.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the party will rely on its constitution to ensure members remain committed to its cause.

Responding to a question about the recent conditions set by Wike, for the success of the November 15 and 16 National Elective Convention, Ologunagba emphasised that the PDP is about the people, not any individual.

His words, “We have zero tolerance for anti-party activities. We expect and demand total loyalty from all our members. Anything short of that will not be tolerated, and we shall invoke the relevant sections of the party’s constitution to enforce this.

“With regard to the South-South, I reckon you might be referring to the Zonal Committee. In March this year, the tenure of the South-South Zonal Committee expired by the effluxion of time. The party, consistent with our practices and constitution, decided—within the power of the party, exercised through the National Working Committee—to set up, in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution, a Zonal Caretaker Committee for the South-South, headed by Elder Emma Ogidi.

“That committee, in line with the processes of the party, was formally inaugurated and had since started work. They have been working seamlessly. There can only be one way to have that process, and that process has been followed.

“PDP has not, and will not, take conditions from anybody. We will follow our constitution anyway. We have a South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee, and they have been functioning as such. When Congresses to fill those vacancies come up, every eligible member from that zone will be entitled to contest.”

The party appears ready for the national convention in Ibadan, while stakeholders are still waiting for the outcome of the Diri-led zoning committee. It is from here that the coming convention will be judged.