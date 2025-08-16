Young Entrepreneur, Isong Champions Youth Empowerment, Investment in Akwa Ibom

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Samuel Isong, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, is emerging as a prominent voice for youth empowerment and economic growth within the region. Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but with deep roots in Ikot Ntuen, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Isong has channeled his passion and expertise into establishing Ride With Me, one of Nigeria’s forward-thinking logistics businesses.

The company provides services for brands, projects, and talents across the country, supporting high profile events such as Odumodu Black’s Campus Tour, Jameson City Takeover, Hennessy Artistry, Ckay Campus Tour, and Victony’s Homecoming, among others. Driven by a deep connection to his home state, Isong recognises Akwa Ibom’s untapped potential, particularly its rich tapestry of tourist sites often described as one of Nigeria’s best-kept secrets.

However, during his frequent visits home, he has also observed a sense of marginalisation among the youth, who yearn for hope and tangible opportunities. This insight has fueled his mission to actively participate in the development of the State. Isong’s commitment is underpinned by a strong educational foundation, holding an HND in Computer Science, as well as qualifications in Business and Innovation and a Senior Management Program from Lagos Business School.

This blend of technical knowledge and business acumen informs his strategic approach to fostering growth. His mission is clear: “To provide investment opportunities for the creative youths and the youths doing business in Akwa Ibom State.” This is further powered by his overarching vision: “Developing young people to take charge and shape their future.” What ultimately drives Isong is the ambition to build a global product originating from Africa, a testament to his belief in the continent’s potential and the ingenuity of its people.

Isong’s dynamic dedication to Akwa Ibom’s tourism landscape was recently highlighted by his instrumental role in bringing superstar Davido’s team to include Akwa Ibom as a key stop on his historic stadium tour across Nigeria to celebrate the release of his recent album, 5ive. This tour will offer an unforgettable experience for fans in five select cities. Each city represents a unique cultural and regional hub, aligning perfectly with the album’s theme of unity and excellence.

Hence, this initiative will not only provide entertainment for fans but also inject vibrancy and economic activity into Akwa Ibom State. Isong also expresses admiration for the current Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Anieti Udofia, a fellow young and passionate individual committed to revitalising the state’s tourism sector.

Through his ventures and unwavering advocacy, Isong is proving to be a catalyst for change, offering not just words of encouragement but concrete pathways for the youths to thrive and contribute to the state’s overall prosperity. His efforts are a beacon of hope for a generation eager to realise their potential within their home state and showcase the state’s hidden gems to the world.