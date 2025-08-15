VC Lauds FG for  Halting  Establishment of More Universities

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, has lauded the federal government decision to stop the establishment of new universities for the next seven years.

Akinwumi stated this Thursday at Adankolo campus of the University while interacting with journalists over the ongoing recruitment exercise in the institution.

He that the federal government can now sieze the opportunity of the stoppage of establishing new universities to concentrate on funding the existing ones especially some universities that are new to enable them grow.

“We commended the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, for the decision to stop establishment of new universities in the next seven years. This is the best thing to do.

“Within these seven years the federal government should concentrate on the funding of the existing universities in the country especially new universities like our FUL that is still struggling to grow, but the fund is not readily available.

“It is a fact that the university system is capital intensive. In some universities today in this country, students completed their studies and graduated without been taught by a professor. Such situation is not healthy for our educational system and we will be happy if the federal government can put an end to such situation.”

Speaking on the recruitment exercise going on at the Federal University Lokoja, the Vice Chancellor disclosed that 350 personnel were approved for the institution to employ.

Giving the breakdown, Professor Akinwumi said 253 academic staff will be engaged ranging from Professors, Readers (Associate Professors), Senior Lecturers, Lecturer I, Lecturer II, Assistant Lecturer and graduate assistants while 89 non-academic staff and 7 medical staff would be recruited.

“The new policy is that no university in this country can employ a worker without permission and approval from the office of the Director General budget.

“We started this process two years ago and eventually some months back we were given the opportunity to employ 350 personnel and it is divided into two main sections, that is the academic and non-academic.

“When we came on board we have only four faculties , but to the glory of God and the effort of the federal government the numbers of faculties had increase to 12.

“All the new programmes we have introduced in the institution lack manpower and I am assuring that 75 per cent of the new employees after the exercise will be deployed to the new faculties to boost teaching and learning” the VC said.

The Vice Chancellor who stated that the ongoing recruitment is the 2024 allocation to the university, assured that a level playing ground has been created for all the applicants to showcase their worth, stressing that the recruitment is strictly based on merit.