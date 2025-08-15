Police Arrest Seven Suspects for Ondo Varsity Lecturer’s Abduction

Fidelis David in Akure





The Ondo State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested seven suspects linked to the kidnapping of Mr. Omoniyi Samuel, a lecturer at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

The suspects were apprehended following a discreet, intelligence-driven operation that uncovered their coordinated roles in the crime, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olushola Ayanlade, stated this in statement made available to journalists in Akure yesterday.

He noted that Benson Alaba, 45, a commercial motorcyclist, regularly conveyed the victim to his workplace and used his familiarity to spy on the victim’s movements, stressing that he visited the victim’s residence under the pretext of requesting a handset, which was a calculated ploy to study the victim’s activities and create an opening for the syndicate.

“On August 4, 2025, he visited the victim’s residence without prior arrangement, under the pretence of requesting a handset. This was later confirmed to be a calculated ploy to study the victim’s activities and create an opening for the syndicate. Shortly after his departure, other gang members moved in and abducted the lecturer.

“Further inquiry revealed that Ogungbemi Wasiu, 42, of Okeruwa, Ikare, provided the Itel phone used to contact the victim’s family to demand a ransom of N5 million.”

“Although he claimed the phone was lost on August 2 2025, he failed to report the loss to the police, a deliberate omission that aided the criminal enterprise. His role was critical in maintaining communication between the kidnappers and the victim’s relatives, thus facilitating the ransom negotiations.

“The investigation also linked Audu Shaibu (25 years), Ismaila Abdullahi (24 years), Nuru Bature (18 years), Usman Baba (20 years), and Yusuf Muhammed (23 years), all of Agopanu, Owo, to the physical execution of the kidnapping,” he stated.

He equally stated that “eyewitness testimony confirmed that these five suspects, acting in concert with Benson Alaba and under the operational facilitation of Ogungbemi Wasiu, participated in abducting the victim and directly demanding the ransom from the family during the incident.

“The seamless coordination between Benson Alaba’s surveillance, Ogungbemi Wasiu’s communication support, and the aggressive role of the five field operatives clearly points to a well-organised kidnapping syndicate.”

The police, however, dismissed earlier reports that the suspects were caught while sharing ransom, stating that the arrests followed carefully coordinated follow-up operations based on credible intelligence.

“The victim is currently receiving medical attention at the Adekunle Ajasin University Health Centre,” he stated.

The PPRO added that Ondo State Police Command remains committed to dismantling kidnapping syndicates and protecting the lives and property of all residents in Ondo State.