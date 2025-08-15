New CIPSMN Chair, Akinpelu, Promises Strategic Initiatives to Advance Procurement, Supply Chain Management

The Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN), Osun State Chapter, Alhaji Olaore Rafiu Akinpelu, at the weekend reiterated unwavering commitment towards deploying strategic initiatives to advance procurement and supply chain management in Nigeria.

Speaking with our correspondent in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on the sideline of his recent emergence as the new helmsman of the CIPSMN, Osun state chapter, Alhaji Akinpelu said the institute remained one of the strong institutes in the country that work for the economic stability and good governance.

He said, “As I contemplate our shared journey, I am consistently impressed by the exceptional calibre of our professionals.

“Each member brings distinct expertise and insights that collectively enhance the national economy while fostering an innovative and synergetic ecosystem.

“Together, we have navigated complex challenges, celebrated significant advancements within our sector, and distilled crucial lessons that will inform our future initiatives”.

He added, “Looking ahead, I am optimistic about the strategic avenues we can explore.

“My vision centres on cultivating an inclusive and innovative culture, where diverse perspectives are actively sought and valued.

“We stand on the cusp of transformative advancements, and I am committed to steering this chapter with transparency, ethical integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in all our practices”.

Akinpelu noted that, “This occasion signifies not merely a personal achievement but the embodiment of our collective dedication and strategic initiatives to advance procurement and supply chain management in Nigeria”.

He therefore said, “As we anticipate the challenges ahead, I encourage all of us to remain resilient, work collaboratively towards our shared objectives, and build a sustainable legacy that we can all be proud of. I sincerely appreciate your trust and support, and I look forward to embarking on this pivotal chapter in our collective pursuit of excellence in procurement”.

Other elected members of the new executive council of the CIPSMN include, Vice Chairman, Mr. Bello Maruf; Vice Chairman 2, Mr. Osilaja Oluyemisi; General Secretary, Baruwa Muhammed; Financial Secretary, Ogungemi Monsuru’ Treasurer, Oyewumi Rachael; Publicity Secretary, Adewole Adetunji; Ex Officio 1, Olaniyan; and Ex Officio 2, Popoola Kudirat.