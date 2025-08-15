Man Utd v Arsenal Premier League Showdown Live on DStv/GOtv

The 2025/26 Premier League season will kick off this weekend, with Manchester United hosting Arsenal in the standout fixture on Sunday at 4:30 pm, and all matches airing live on DStv & GOtv.

The season will begin this Friday (today) as Liverpool face Bournemouth at Anfield at 8:00 pm.

The champions will be eager to put their Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace behind them and begin their title defence with purpose.

Saturday will open with Aston Villa against Newcastle United at Villa Park at 12:30 pm, a meeting of two sides with European ambitions.

Later in the day, Wolves will welcome Manchester City at 5:30 pm, where the champions in four of the last five seasons will look to make an emphatic start.

Sunday’s early game will see Chelsea host Crystal Palace in a London derby. Palace will arrive Stamford Bridge buoyed by their Community Shield triumph, while Chelsea will be aiming to make a strong statement in front of their home supporters.

The headline fixture of the weekend is Man United hosting Arsenal. United’s reshaped squad will seek to test its mettle against an Arsenal side determined to lay down the marker in atonement for an underwhelming end to last season.

Every match will be shown live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv. Ch. 203) with fans eager to see how early results might shape the race ahead. The season may be starting, but the stakes already feel high.