FAAN Moves to Enforce Port Charge Compliance at MMIA Cargo Terminal

Stories by Chinedu Eze

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening transparency and boosting internally generated revenue (IGR), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), through its Directorate of Cargo Development & Services (DCDS), has secured critical stakeholder alignment to enforce compliance with the payment of FAAN’s statutory port charges at the Pilgrims & Cargo Terminal (PCT) of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The agency said the port charge is not new; however, for over 18 years, FAAN has faced challenges in ensuring that this mandatory fee is paid before cargo leaves the warehouses. This has resulted in significant revenue losses over the years.

At a high-level stakeholder meeting convened by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), key representatives from FAAN, NCS, SAHCO (Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc), and NAHCO (Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc), the two leading ground handling and import-export service providers in Nigeria, attended.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of Cargo Development andServices at FAAN, Mr. Lekan Thotgujmas, reiterated the Authority’s readiness to deploy robust access control systems and electronic platforms to ensure compliance without impeding cargo flow. He emphasised that the initiative is designed to enhance accountability while maintaining operational fluidity.

In support of the initiative, MMIA Customs Area Comptroller, Mr. Awe, pledged the full cooperation of the Nigeria Customs Service. He committed to convening shed heads for a formal briefing and facilitating collaboration through an interactive stakeholder forum to ensure smooth implementation.

The move also reflects the visionary leadership of FAAN’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, whose commitment to innovation, operational reforms, and revenue optimisation continues to position FAAN as a model of efficiency in Africa’s aviation sector. Under her leadership, FAAN is not only implementing cutting-edge solutions for revenue assurance but also driving strategic partnerships that strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global air cargo market.

As part of the agreements reached, FAAN will formalise the new enforcement framework through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with key stakeholders