CIBN to Set Agenda for Tech-Driven Reset of Nigeria’s Banking

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) is positioning the financial services industry for a tech-driven reset as artificial intelligence(AI), digital currencies, embedded finance, shifting consumer expectations, and global economic shocks redefine traditional banking models.

This will be the key discourse at the Institute’s 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, where stakeholders will outline strategies to reshape Nigeria’s banking future.

The conference will be held from September 9 to 10, 2025, in Abuja, with virtual participation from across the globe. Themed “The New Economic Playbook: The Intersection of Banking, Policy, and Technology”, it is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, making it the largest gathering of banking and finance professionals in Africa.

Speaking at the press briefing to announce the conference, in Lagos recently, Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited and Chairman of the Conference Consultative Committee, Mrs. Miriam Olusanya, said the timing of this year’s edition could not be more critical.

She said: “The CIBN, being the umbrella body for banking professionals in Nigeria, through this flagship event, continues to strengthen dialogue among policymakers, regulators, private sector leaders, and bankers on issues of industry and economic relevance.

“This year’s conference could not be more timely. With the advent of digital currencies, embedded finance, AI-driven systems, evolving consumer expectations, and shifts in geopolitics, the economic assumptions of the past are being challenged, so there’s a need to continuously create a new operational framework.

She reiterated that a pre-conference and welcome cocktail will also spotlight the next generation of financial leaders under the theme “Unlocking Next Gen Potentials in a Digitally Disruptive World”, aimed at empowering millennials and young professionals to take leadership roles in the sector’s transformation.

Olusanya expressed optimism about the programme’s capacity to shape the industry’s long-term vision. “I am really excited about the line-up and confident it will inspire bold ideas,” she said.

On his part, CIBN President and Chairman of Council, Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, described the event as a pivotal forum for setting the sector’s strategic direction.

He said: “In line with our core mandate to consistently build the capacity of banking and finance professionals, I am pleased to announce that the Institute is set to host the 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, reputed to be the largest gathering of banking and finance professionals in Africa.

“This flagship event, which is hosted annually by CIBN, serves as a platform for all stakeholders in the banking and finance ecosystem which include policymakers, regulators, financial operators, academics, clients, and other interest groups to be informed and also deliberate on critical developments within the sector and the broader economy.”