AfDB Commits $40m to Catalyse Alliance for Green Infrastructure-Project Development Fund

Arthur Eriye

The African Development Bank Group has announced a commitment of $40 million in blended capital to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development Fund, facilitating the Fund’s initial closing of $118 million. This achievement signifies the beginning of a new phase in mobilising blended capital for project development, aimed at unlocking a substantial pipeline of investment-ready green infrastructure projects throughout the continent.

The AGIA-PD has established a robust coalition comprising development finance institutions, public agencies, philanthropic entities, and private investors. This alliance includes KfW, the German development bank, the West African Development Bank (BOAD), the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, the Three Cairns Group, and the Soros Economic Development Fund.

The African Development Bank’s strategic investment in the Fund — comprising $20 million in grants, $10 million in commercial equity, and $10 million in junior equity from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, which the Bank administers— underscores the Bank’s leadership in de-risking early-stage projects and catalyzing private investment into infrastructure.

“Through this $40 million spanning grants, junior equity, and commercial equity, the African Development Bank is pioneering a comprehensive approach that will unlock Africa’s vast green infrastructure potential,” said the Bank’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor. “This investment represents more than capital. It is a bold declaration that the Bank stands ready to share early-stage risk alongside our partner. The resources will be deployed for co-development with both emerging and established developers, ensuring a diverse and scalable pipeline. Our blended-finance model is designed to mobilize billions in private-sector investment for Africa’s low-carbon and climate-resilient infrastructure.”

The Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development Fund is part of the AGIA initiative, led by the African Development Bank, the African Union Commission, and Africa50. The initiative aims to raise $500 million, with $100 million in grants for project preparation overseen by the Bank and $400 million for project development through the Fund, to unlock a $10 billion investment pipeline in strategic areas, including energy, sustainable transport, and ICT.

“Since the unveiling of the initiative at COP27, the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa has moved from ambition to execution, and this first close of the AGIA Project Development Fund is a powerful testament to that progress,” Africa50, Alain Ebobissé, CEO.

He added. “We are deeply grateful to our founding partners and investors for their trust and commitment. By unlocking early-stage capital, AGIA will help accelerate the development of bankable green infrastructure projects, strengthen local capacity, and pave the way for a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous Africa. Africa50 is proud to serve as fund manager and drive this vital initiative forward.”

Minister of State for Development of the United Kingdom, Jenny Chapman, said, “We are partnering with countries to unlock private investment in the places hardest hit by climate change. This is good news for local communities, helping create growth, and for the UK. Today’s UK investment will support African-led projects like solar farms and water treatment plants, helping build stronger economies which can deal better with the effects of climate change.”

The Head of Cooperation, German Embassy in Maputo,Christine de Barros Said, underscored the Germangovernment’s commitment to support Africa on its path to a sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Christine de Barros Said remarked: “Through KfW, we are providing €26 million to promote more private and public investment in green infrastructure. AGIA identifies and develops projects until they reach creditworthiness and then sells them to investors. This generates important investments in renewable energy, transport, water, and digitalization, which the continent urgently needs to foster economic growth and job creation.”

Commenting on the first close, President and Chairman of West African Development Bank, Serge Ekue, said: “BOAD’s commitment to supporting Africa50 in implementing AGIA reaffirms our dedication to closing Africa’s infrastructure gap and fostering private sector investment in innovative projects. This contribution is poised to drive sustainable development across the West African Economic and Monetary Union member states and the continent at large.”

The Co-founder of Three Cairns Group, Mark Gallogly, described the AGIA’s first close as “a significant milestone in tackling persistent barriers to scaling clean energy and climate-resilient infrastructure across Africa. We are proud to support this effort and to see catalytic capital flow into early-stage project development — a critical enabler for unlocking economic vitality on the continent.”

The CEO of the Soros Economic Development Fund, Georgia Levenson Keohane, stated: “The Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF) is proud to support the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa, a critically important Africa-led partnership to catalyze transformative green infrastructure projects that enhance climate resilience, accelerate a just energy transition, and drive inclusive, sustainable development across the continent.”