NIMC Upgrades Diaspora NIN Enrolment Platform to Boost Service Delivery 

Stories by Emma Okonji

To ensure effective service delivery and smooth management of the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment in the Diaspora, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has upgraded its diaspora enrolment platform.

The upgrade process, which was successfully completed, will, amongst many other benefits, provide a seamless, robust, more secure, efficient and effective NIN service delivery to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Consequently, NIMC Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) have been onboarded on the upgraded system with intensive training to equip the FEPs with the prerequisite knowledge on the application and effective management of the new system.

While all the Diaspora FEPs are required to obtain and activate their NIN enrolment licenses on the upgraded platform within the next forty-eight hours (48 hours), diaspora applicants can access enrolment services from the compliant FEPs.

Head, Corporate Communications at NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, however said: “The commission apologises for any inconvenience the platform upgrade process might have caused and has set up a dedicated service team to resolve all issues related to diaspora enrolment. Diaspora applicants experiencing issues with NIN enrolment should please reach the commission via nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng for timely resolution.

Adegoke enjoined Nigerians that have completed their NIN registration, to download the NIMC NINAuth App on either iOS or Google Play Store to instantly verify their NINs, approve who sees their information, take total control of their data and enjoy seamless verification and authentication services.