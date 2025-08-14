  • Thursday, 14th August, 2025

IFC Partners FCMB to Empower Nigerian Women Entrepreneurs

Business | 59 minutes ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

First City Monument Bank Ltd. (FCMB) has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women course to promote entrepreneurship.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities, and instruction by educators from top business schools reaching over 200,000 entrepreneurs. 

Built by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds, 10,000 Women Online education program is open to all SMEs, granting access to all ten courses and eligibility to join the 10,000 Women alumni community.  

Building on a legacy of empowering women entrepreneurs, FCMB, through its SheVentures initiative has significantly contributed to the empowerment of female entrepreneurs in Nigeria over the last five years. The program has provided zero-interest loans totaling up to N800 million and offered training and mentorship to thousands of women-led SMEs.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Yemisi Edun, said: “Empowering women entrepreneurs is essential to driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth. This program will enhance their skills and also unlock new opportunities for their businesses, aligning with our purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.”

George Ogbonnaya, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Business Banking, emphasized the bank’s commitment to SMEs, stating that, “the partnership promotes gender equality within the entrepreneurial landscape and will foster sustainable growth for all.”

