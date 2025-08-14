  • Wednesday, 13th August, 2025

AAAN to Enhance 20th Edition of LAIF Awards with Creative Festival

Nigeria | 27 seconds ago

Raheem Akingbolu

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), the umbrella body for advertising professionals in Nigeria, has announced the kick-off of the 20th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) dubbed 2025 LAIF Creative Festival.

The Chairman, Lagos Ideas and Festival Management Board, Jay Chukwuemeka, disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, while unveiling plans and activities for the 2025 LAIF Creative Festival, scheduled to hold in Lagos.

Speaking during the press conference, Chukwuemeka explained that the 2025 LAIF Awards is dedicated to celebrating the elegance in creativity that are clearly evident in practitioners and non-practitioners alike.

Unveiling the theme for this year, “20 Years of Crazy,” he described the landmark edition as a truly momentous occasion that provides opportunity to celebrate two decades of recognizing and championing the very best in creativity. He added that the theme perfectly encapsulates the audacious spirit, bold ideas, and relentless pursuit of excellence that have defined the awards since its inception.

“We firmly believe that creativity is as broad as it is diverse, and it is certainly not the exclusive preserve of people working solely in creative departments. It flourishes in every corner of our industry, in every innovative solution, and in every challenge overcome. It’s about redefining what “full-service” means, bringing expertise across all project types, at all scales, and under all procurement models,” he said.

