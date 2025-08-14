Unruly Passenger Saga: Comfort Emmanson to Be Released from Prison as Keyamo Directs Ibom Air to Withdraw Complaint
11 PLC Changes Manpower Sourcing to Boost Productivity, Commits to Job Security
Ejiofor Alike
The management of 11plc (formerly, Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) has effected some changes in its manpower sourcing in a bid to boost service delivery to stakeholders.
As part of the changes, employees engaged by the former manpower firm would be absorbed by the new vendor in spite of the ongoing changes .
According to a statement issued by the company, any entitlement due to the affected employees of the old vendor will be settled by the old vendor in line with their
terms and conditions of their employment .
“11plc reaffirms that all it’s valued service providers and their employees will be competitively compensated. Management remains committed to ensuring that all service providers are supported to boost productivity levels in the company,” the statement explained.