11 PLC Changes Manpower Sourcing to Boost Productivity, Commits to Job Security 

Business | 59 minutes ago

 Ejiofor Alike 

The management of 11plc (formerly, Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc)  has effected some changes in its manpower sourcing in a bid to boost service delivery to stakeholders.

As part of the changes, employees engaged by the former manpower firm  would be absorbed by the new vendor in spite   of the ongoing changes .

According to a statement issued by the company, any entitlement due to the affected employees of the old vendor will be settled by the old vendor in line with their 

 terms and conditions of their  employment .

“11plc reaffirms that all it’s valued  service providers and their  employees will   be competitively compensated. Management remains committed to ensuring that all service  providers are supported to boost productivity levels  in the company,” the statement explained.

