Unruly Passenger Saga: Comfort Emmanson to Be Released from Prison as Keyamo Directs Ibom Air to Withdraw Complaint

AON agrees to lift life-time flight ban

Minister orders NCAA to withdraw criminal complaint against KWAM 1, reduce flight ban to 1 month

FAAN to work with music star with a view to engaging him as ambassador for proper airport security

ValueJet pilots licences to be restored after 1 month

Chinedu Eze



The federal government has withdrawn the criminal complaint against Ms Comfort Emmanson, who fought with Ibom Air cabin crew on the airline’s Uyo-Lagos flight Q9 303 on Sunday and was later arrested and sent to Kirikiri Correctional Centre on Monday after her arraignment by the police.



The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made this known in a statement on his social media platform, X, and said that after consultations and reviews of the incident, government had decided to withdraw criminal complaint on Ms. Emmanson.



Keyamo said government came to this decision after reviewing the entire incidents (the case of the renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, known as Kwam 1 involved in the Valujet Flight saga and Emmanson), including appeals made by well-meaning individuals and remorse shown by the actors.



“In the last 48 hours, I have been in consultation with critical stakeholders in the Aviation sector and those involved in the unfortunate incidents regarding the unruly behaviours of certain individuals at our airports of recent.



“Though regrettable, we think valuable lessons have been learnt by all sides to these incidents and airport security protocol, especially, have been well highlighted for the travelling public. If nothing at all, the episodes have undoubtedly helped to raise public awareness about appropriate conduct within the aviation space.



“As highlighted in my previous statements on the last two incidents, clear wrongs were committed by both the offending passengers and staff of the airlines involved from all the evidence available to us and those available to the public. It is clear that all the actors involved cannot continue to highlight the injury or injustice done to them without acknowledging their own equal culpability,” he said.



The Minister said that after reviewing the entire incidents, including appeals made by well-meaning individuals and remorse shown by the actors, the following decisions have been reached as follows: “In the case of the unruly passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, on the Ibom Airline on Sunday, the 10th of August, 2025, I have conferred with Ibom Airline to withdraw the Complaint against her today. When the Police took her Statement in presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct.



“Subsequent to the withdrawal of the complaint by the Complainant, the CP of Airport Command and the Police Prosecutor will immediately take the remaining steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within this week.



“I have also conferred with the leadership of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and have appealed to them to lift the life-time flying ban imposed on her, to which they agreed. The details of the resolution will be made public by the AON subsequently,” the Minister said.



On Kwam 1, he said, “In the case of KWAM 1, the NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority) is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria) will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.



“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the Police.



“In the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of ValueJet, the NCAA is to restore their licenses after the same period of one-month ban after undergoing some mandatory professional re-appraisal. The details will be announced by the NCAA.”



Keyamo also said he has directed all relevant Aviation agencies in collaboration with other complementary agencies outside aviation to immediately begin a retreat next week to properly retrain and prepare “our Aviation security personnel on how to deal with errant and disruptive passengers and how to deescalate potentially explosive situations. The retreat will be fully covered by the press with the opportunity to ask all the relevant questions.”



Keyamo said the airlines will also have their own session when the conduct and attitude of their staff towards members of the travelling public will be in full focus.



“These above decisions were taken by government and the airline operators purely on compassionate grounds, as government will never pander to base sentiments, politically-motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws are involved. We are also sending a clear message that we take safety and security in the aviation sector very seriously and we have decided to draw a line after these clemencies,” the Minister added.