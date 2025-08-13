TETFund, SAZU Train 1,000 Students, 15 Staff on Career Development

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in collaboration with Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), has trained 1,000 students and 15 staff members on career choices and professional development.

The training, organised by the university’s Directorate of Human Resource and Career Development and fully sponsored by TETFund, was aimed at building the professional capacity of both students and staff.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of SAZU, Prof. Fatimah Tahir, said the institution is committed to preparing students not only for academic success but also for professional excellence.

The workshop, themed ‘Empowering Future Professionals: Mastering Career Tools, Building Networks, and Navigating Opportunities’ marked what she described as a new institutional direction towards institutionalising career guidance and industry engagement across all faculties and disciplines.

“This workshop is designed to build the capacity of our nominated Faculty Career Officers and a team of dedicated staff who will serve as faculty anchors for implementing our career development programmes,” she said,

Tahir thanked TETFund for its sponsorship and support in establishing the university’s Career Service Centre.

“Through TETFund’s intervention, we are now empowered to create sustainable structures that provide our students and alumni with lifelong career support. Their investment in human capital is not only commendable but transformational,” she added.

Director of Human Resource and Career Development, Dr. Wasilu Suleman, described the training as a turning point for the university, placing career development at the centre of academic excellence.

Addressing the participants, he stressed the importance of the role staff play in career guidance.

“You are not just support staff; you are mentors, facilitators, connectors, and enablers. You will translate vision into practice, helping students discover purpose, build competence, and compete effectively in today’s dynamic labour market,” said Suleman.

The facilitators covered topics including résumé and cover letter writing, internship and volunteer opportunities, mock interviews, and negotiation skills.

With the completion of the workshop, participants are expected to be better equipped to navigate career paths and opportunities.