Oduwole Commends NASENI, Advocates Use of Nigerian Made Products

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole has commended the transformational strides of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) under the leadership of Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

Oduwolwgave the commendation, after inspecting NASENI facilities, including the NASENI Innovation Hub, NASENI technology site at the Abuja Technology Village, the NASENI Troment facility and another facility at Abuja Technology Park, Idu Industrial Area respectively.

The visit was part of a broader effort by the ministry to assess local industrial capacity and see high-impact projects that are accelerating the Federal Government’s Nigeria First Policy, an agenda focused on boosting domestic production, encouraging local consumption, and creating jobs through industrialisation.

Speaking during a chat with the media after the tour at the Agency’s headquarters, the minister said the EVC of NASENI had earlier visited her ministry and briefed her on the activities of the Agency, and invited her to come and see.

“I have come and I have seen many things. What I am seeing today is not in terms of intents, not in terms of MoUs, not in terms of agreement or prospective investors but I have seen actual 100 per cent made-in-Nigeria products.

“I have seen happy investors. I have seen investors who were pushed to work quickly. I have seen investors who are setting the pace in the country, in the region and on the global patterns, loading the way, “she added.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Halilu expressed appreciation to the minister, the permanent secretary and directors of the ministry for the visit and called for stronger collaboration with the Ministry to further boost productivity.