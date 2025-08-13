  • Wednesday, 13th August, 2025

NPFL Youth League: Pillars Coach Shrugs off Winless Run

Featured | 3 hours ago

Kano Pillars are without a win fter two games at the Kano Centre of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth League, but Coach Mohammed Nasir is still not writing off his wards chances of picking of the tickets from the group.

Pillars lost their opening game 1-2 to Katsina United and drew goalless with Plateau United on Matchday 2, a result that has left them adrift the top three slots on the log.

“After the defeat to Katsina United, you can see that the boys played better but were unlucky not to have defeated Plateau. 

“Against El-Kanemi, we will improve our performance to win and fight for the ticket from the group”, Nasir said after the game.

In the Umuahia Centre, Enyimba were over powered by Lobi Stars 3-2 while Rivers United outclassed Rangers 2-1.

In the two other fixtures in Kano, Umar Mohammed Rabiu gave Katsina United the lead after 23 minutes but the lead lasted just six minutes as Elias Barnabas equalised for Nasarawa United.

In the last game of the day, Isa Kasim’s lone strike inflicted the first defeat on El-Kanemi Warriors 

The championship continues as the youth players push their luck for a place in the six teams finals playoff.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.