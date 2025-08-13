NPFL Youth League: Pillars Coach Shrugs off Winless Run

Kano Pillars are without a win fter two games at the Kano Centre of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth League, but Coach Mohammed Nasir is still not writing off his wards chances of picking of the tickets from the group.

Pillars lost their opening game 1-2 to Katsina United and drew goalless with Plateau United on Matchday 2, a result that has left them adrift the top three slots on the log.

“After the defeat to Katsina United, you can see that the boys played better but were unlucky not to have defeated Plateau.

“Against El-Kanemi, we will improve our performance to win and fight for the ticket from the group”, Nasir said after the game.

In the Umuahia Centre, Enyimba were over powered by Lobi Stars 3-2 while Rivers United outclassed Rangers 2-1.

In the two other fixtures in Kano, Umar Mohammed Rabiu gave Katsina United the lead after 23 minutes but the lead lasted just six minutes as Elias Barnabas equalised for Nasarawa United.

In the last game of the day, Isa Kasim’s lone strike inflicted the first defeat on El-Kanemi Warriors

The championship continues as the youth players push their luck for a place in the six teams finals playoff.