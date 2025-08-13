Dangote Refinery Slashes Ex-depot Petrol Price By N30, NLC Hails Company’s Impact

Sunday Ehigiator and Peter Uzoho





Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N30 from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from yesterday, August 12, 2025.

Dangote Group announced the gantry price reduction in a statement signed by its Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina.

According to the statement, as part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assured the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

“In line with our dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has hailed the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a transformative national asset, calling it a vital step in bridging Nigeria’s fuel supply gap, boosting employment, and restoring public confidence in the country’s industrial

Speaking during a tour to the refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited, the Chairman of NLC, Lagos State Chapter, Comrade Funmi Sessi, was quoted in a statement to have praised the massive scale and strategic significance of the Dangote Group’s investments, stating that the projects were delivering tangible benefits to the Nigerian people.

“Today, we have seen the massive Dangote Refinery project, as well as the fertiliser plant. We have also observed some of Dangote’s other investments in this axis. It is truly enormous and highly impressive

“I believe what we have seen is a clear effort to bridge the gap in the availability of essential products in the country and to create job opportunities for Nigerians and others as well as industrialise the country,” Sessi stated.

The union acknowledged that following the federal government’s removal of petrol subsidy, Nigerians experienced an unprecedented surge in the cost of petrol.

They confirmed, however, that the entrance of Dangote Petroleum Refinery into the market helped to stabilise prices.

“It wasn’t until Dangote came into the picture that we started seeing some relief. His intervention significantly crashed the escalated prices of PMS and other refined products. That’s a clear demonstration of private sector leadership,” she stated.

The NLC, however, made a direct appeal to the federal government to prioritise the sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery in naira, arguing that forcing the company to import crude or purchase locally in dollars undermined the promise of lower fuel prices for ordinary Nigerians.

In his remarks, Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Devakumar Edwin, said the planned deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks to support the distribution of refined petroleum products across Nigeria was aimed at ensuring that the benefits of domestic refining and the resulting reduction in fuel prices were fully passed on to Nigerian consumers.

Edwin stated that the introduction of the CNG-powered fleet was a strategic step to reduce logistics costs in fuel distribution — a major factor in the final pump price.

“The deployment of these 4,000 CNG-powered trucks will help us pass down the benefits of domestic refining and the reduction in product prices to consumers. The aim is to support logistics and make distribution more efficient, not to displace any existing players in the sector,” Edwin said.