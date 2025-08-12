  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

Organisers Call for Entry as Process for NMA 2025 Begins

Raheem Akingbolu

The Board of the annual Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) has announced  the commencement of this year’s edition of the awards, with entries officially opening on August 15, 2025, and closing on  Monday, September 30.

Making the announcement, in a statement, the Awards Secretariat also announced the decision, of the organisers to give  a ’15 per cent  early bird discount’ for individuals and organisations,  submitting entries by Thursday, September 5, 2025.

The  Secretariat assured the public  that the awards, now in its fourth year, will continue to live up to its objectives of recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, innovation, and impact, across the nation’s dynamic marketing landscape.

It  explained that this year’s thematic focus, woven around ‘Driving Impact, Inspiring Change,’ underscores the Awards’ mission  of celebrating marketing that not only delivers  measurable business  results, but also shapes culture, society, and the future of brands.

One of the highlights of this year’s Awards, it stated, is the introduction of two new categories: Best Use of  AI in Marketing  and Best Spice Brand, reflecting  the industry’s evolving  priorities and consumer  trends.

With 31 awards to be given out from 31 different categories, the Secretariat assured of a bigger, bolder and more impactful event, this year.

“We are excited  to spotlight the ideas, campaigns, and individuals pushing the boundaries of  excellence in marketing across Nigeria,” it added.

